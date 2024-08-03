Calgary Surge advance to semi-finals with thrilling 84-82 win over Sea Bears

On a night when a playoff game came down to next shot wins, Calgary made the next shot.

With the score tied at 82 apiece in target time, Mathieu Kamba stole the ball, then passed it to Corey Davis Jr. who drained a baseline shot to propel the Surge into a Sunday night semi-final in Edmonton.

“For Corey to take that on his when we really needed it,” Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon said following the win. “It was a huge shot, and it was a testament to who he is.”

Kamba, with 27 points and seven rebounds, was named player of the game. Davis Jr. added 23, along with eight assists and two steals, while Sean Miller-Moore added 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.

Winnipeg came all the way back from an 18 point deficit to be within one bucket of advancing, but fell short.

Calgary was tenacious on the boards, grabbing 54 rebounds that allowed it to net 26 second chance points.

The Surge travel to Edmonton, where they will take on the Stingers Sunday night in the western conference semifinals.