Calgary Surge advance to semi-finals with thrilling 84-82 win over Sea Bears
On a night when a playoff game came down to next shot wins, Calgary made the next shot.
With the score tied at 82 apiece in target time, Mathieu Kamba stole the ball, then passed it to Corey Davis Jr. who drained a baseline shot to propel the Surge into a Sunday night semi-final in Edmonton.
“For Corey to take that on his when we really needed it,” Surge head coach Tyrell Vernon said following the win. “It was a huge shot, and it was a testament to who he is.”
Kamba, with 27 points and seven rebounds, was named player of the game. Davis Jr. added 23, along with eight assists and two steals, while Sean Miller-Moore added 13 points, 14 rebounds, six assists and two steals.
Winnipeg came all the way back from an 18 point deficit to be within one bucket of advancing, but fell short.
Calgary was tenacious on the boards, grabbing 54 rebounds that allowed it to net 26 second chance points.
The Surge travel to Edmonton, where they will take on the Stingers Sunday night in the western conference semifinals.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Silver lining for rowers, heartbreak for Warner in eventful Day 8 at Paris Olympics
Off to an eventful start, Canada's women's soccer quarterfinal match against Germany, Felix Auger-Aliassime's bronze-medal tennis showdown against Italy's Lorenzo Musetti and Summer McIntosh's return to the pool ensure the drama would continue.
B.C. makes flood plans for possible 'worst case' if landslide bursts from river
B.C.’s Emergency Management Minister Bowinn Ma says the best-case scenario for a landslide blocking the Chilcotin River is a gentle clearing that doesn’t take debris down the river.
Think you have a 'summer cold'? There's a good chance it's COVID-19, doctors say
Since COVID-19 is still relatively new, we don't have the population immunity built up that we do for flu and RSV, which have been around for a long time, said Razak, who is also an internal medicine specialist at St. Michael's Hospital.
Man dies parachuting on the South Rim of the Grand Canyon
A man died at Grand Canyon National Park after attempting the high-risk parachute leap from Yavapai Point on the South Rim, the park said Friday.
Video shows suspects ramming gate at Bridle Path home in broad daylight, stealing Bentley
A family in Toronto’s Bridle Path neighbourhood said their home was targeted by intruders for the second time in two years after suspects were captured on video crashing into a metal gate and stealing a luxury car from the property earlier this week.
Conservative leader speaks to packed house in northern Ontario
Federal Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has been touring northern Ontario this week, including a rally Wednesday night in Kirkland Lake in front of a packed crowd
Donald Trump says he will debate VP Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4
Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump proposed to debate Democratic U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris on Fox News on Sept. 4, and the Harris campaign responded saying Trump is trying to back out of a debate that had been set to run on ABC.
Police officers injured as far-right activists face off against anti-racism groups across U.K.
A number of British police officers were injured Saturday as far-right activists faced off with anti-racism protesters, following a stabbing rampage at a dance class earlier this week that left three girls dead and several wounded.
Cut your risk of dementia by 20% with this dietary change
Dementia risk rose by 14 per cent when people ate about one ounce of processed red meat a day — the equivalent of slightly less than two three-ounce servings a week — compared with people who only ate about three servings a month, a preliminary new study found.
Edmonton
-
'An amazing food scene': New food tours offering a taste of Chinatown's hidden gems
A new initiative is inviting Edmontonians find the sweeter – and more savoury – side of the city's historic Chinatown.
-
Jasper residents who lost homes in wildfire can register for bus tours online
The Alberta government launched a registration portal for Jasper residents to tour the townsite on buses "in the coming days."
-
Witnesses wanted in two fatal police shootings
Alberta's police watchdog is looking for witnesses in the deaths of two men shot by police in the capital region area this summer.
Lethbridge
-
Protesters not guilty of conspiring to kill Mounties at Coutts blockade
A jury returned a verdict of not guilty late Friday for two men accused of conspiring to kill RCMP officers at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta.
-
Businesses in Lethbridge seeing boost in business as heat warning remains in effect
With a heat warning re-issued for Lethbridge and parts of southern Alberta, businesses that depend on the sunshine are taking full-advantage of it.
-
Dawgs topple Bulls 9-7 in opener of season’s final home stand
Jarrett Burney extended his hitting streak to nine games Tuesday, leading the Okotoks Dawgs to a 9-7 victory over Lethbridge Tuesday night at Seaman Stadium.
Vancouver
-
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Peace Arch Hospital becomes third Vancouver-area ER to turn away some patients
On Friday, Peace Arch Hospital became the third Vancouver-area hospital to turn away non-urgent patients from the emergency department, a situation the province and health authorities have kept a closely-guarded secret.
-
B.C. farmers giving away 150,000 pounds of 'ugly' produce, other food for free
They're misshaped. Some have a blemish or two. Or perhaps they're just too small to sell at the store. Rather than being thrown out, these vegetables are part of the 150,000 pounds of misfit produce being distributed for free this weekend in Surrey.
Vancouver Island
-
-
B.C. coroner's inquest to examine bizarre circumstances of man's death in police custody
A British Columbia coroner's inquest will hear details about a bizarre incident that left a 52-year-old man dead in police handcuffs in Metro Vancouver nearly five years ago.
-
Water behind B.C. landslide is more likely to move over top than burst: minister
Current modelling shows water from a vast lake forming behind a landslide that has dammed the Chilcotin River is more likely to go over the top than burst through in a sudden release, British Columbia's minister of emergency management said Friday.
Saskatoon
-
Amnesty International to join constitutional dispute over Sask. pronoun law
Amnesty International Canada has announced it will join a legal battle over Saskatchewan’s controversial pronoun law that it says has “endangered” children.
-
-
Saskatoon police to provide update on landfill search for Mackenzie Trottier
Saskatoon police are scheduled to provide an update on a search of the city landfill for the remains of a young woman missing since 2020.
Regina
-
Teen charged after bear spray incident at Queen City Ex, as Sask. fairs increase security measures
A 14-year-old teen is facing multiple charges after an individual was bear sprayed and assaulted Thursday night at the Queen City Ex (QCX).
-
-
'First time in history': Piapot First Nation celebrates historic leadership vote
For the first time ever, women make up the majority of the leadership group at Piapot First Nation.
Toronto
-
Tourists are returning to Toronto post-pandemic, but economic pressures persist
Toronto’s tourism industry has almost entirely bounced back since the pandemic, but experts and small business owners in the city say economic pressures are holding the industry back from fully flourishing.
-
How to watch the Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade
The sights and sounds of the Caribbean will take over Toronto’s west end today for the annual Caribbean Carnival Grand Parade.
-
Toronto traffic: Road closures in effect this weekend
Drivers in Toronto will want to plan their route ahead of time as the city has announced a number of road closures for this weekend and beyond.
Montreal
-
Man stabbed in Lachine, in critical condition
A 30-year-old man has been stabbed in the Lachine borough and is in critical condition, Montreal Police (SPVM) say.
-
Montreal police looking for missing teen with autism
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help to find Alassane Seni Dieng, 17, who has autism and was last seen at his home in the borough of Saint-Leonard.
-
Residents of Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue evacuated due to arson.
Residents of Saint-Anne-de-Bellevue, on the West Island got a rude awakening when they had to be evacuated beacuse of arson attack. A call to 911 in the middle of the night on Saturday, at around 2:15 a.m., alerted emergency services to a lorry on fire on Chemin de l'Anse à l'Orme.
Atlantic
-
Severe thunderstorms bring flood risk to southwestern Nova Scotia
A cluster of downpours and thunderstorms has moved into southwestern Nova Scotia Saturday.
-
Baile nan Gàidheal: Living museum takes visitors back in time for authentic Gaelic experience
Visitors to Nova Scotia’s Cape Breton Island can go back in time for an authentic Gaelic experience thanks to a living tribute to the rich Scottish heritage that helped shape the island.
-
What drives Maritimers to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery?
With the cost of living on the rise, many Maritimers are still finding the money to take the unlikely shot at winning big in the lottery.
Winnipeg
-
From couponing to meal prep, here are ways Manitobans can save money
With the cost of living skyrocketing to new heights, it may seem impossible to save money right now.
-
Severe thunderstorm warning lifted in southeastern Manitoba: ECCC
A pocket of southeastern Manitoba was under a severe thunderstorm warning on Saturday morning.
-
Police respond to crash on Kenaston Boulevard
Winnipeg police have responded to a motor vehicle collision on Kenaston Boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Two-motorcycle collision kills two men on Highway 416: Ottawa OPP
Two men in their late twenties were killed late Friday night following a collision involving two motorcycles on Highway 416, according to Ottawa Paramedic Service.
-
Feeling the pinch as long weekend getaway costs keep rising
It is one of the great joys on a holiday weekend, heading out on the road for a little getaway, but the bills that come along with it are making it tougher to enjoy.
-
Here's what you need to know about O-Train Line 1 Service adjustments this fall
OC Transpo has released more information about O-Train Line 1 Service schedule changes this fall, including a reduction in service during off-peak hours.
Northern Ontario
-
-
Highway 400 lanes reopened after potential threat
A police investigation snarled traffic on Highway 400 in Barrie.
-
Truck fire in Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
Barrie
-
Boaters fuel up to support local hospitals
Maple Leaf Marinas is running its fourth Fuel Your Hospital fundraiser over the Civic Holiday weekend, where a portion of fuel used by boaters will be donated to six local hospitals.
-
Truck fire in Haliburton
Haliburton Highlands OPP and Fire responded to a tractor-trailer on fire at the Foodland in Haliburton.
-
Long weekend rolls in along with Highway 400 traffic
After a police investigation closed a segment of Highway 400 on Thursday, traffic was back up to its typical volume for a Friday before a long weekend.
Kitchener
-
One dead and two hurt in Stratford, Ont. shooting, suspect also dead
Shocking new details have been released about Thursday night's triple shooting in Stratford, Ont.
-
Renewed plea for tips in unsolved 2020 murder
Ontario Provincial Police are hoping someone can help them solve a four-year-old murder.
-
Residents react to the return of masks at Guelph General Hospital
Mask are now required in clinical areas at Guelph General Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared earlier this week.
London
-
Crews deploy watercraft in search for missing child last seen entering Thames River
Fire crews continued to search on Saturday for a child reported seen entering the Thames River near Kipps Lane and Adelaide Street North on Thursday afternoon.
-
Life-threatening injuries sustained in rollover on 401
Elgin OPP is on the scene of a serious single-vehicle collision this morning on Highway 401 that saw two people transported to hospital.
-
Londoner secures Senior PGA of Canada title
The victory was one that McLean has been working toward for some time, “I’ve had an opportunity to work on my game this year, but the rewards haven’t been there."
Windsor
-
Windsor battery plant worker sinks hole-in-one for $10,000 prize
A golfer is $10,000 richer after sinking a hole-in-one at Ambassador Golf Club on July 26.
-
Celebrate craftsmanship at the ERCA’s Lost Arts Festival
Demonstrators at the Essex Region Conservation Authority’s Lost Arts Festival will be celebrating a heritage of artistry and craftsmanship next weekend.
-
