Calgary Surge, CEBL's newest team, unveils name and logo

Basketball fans in Calgary now know the name of the newest Canadian Elite Basketball League franchise that will play its home games at WinSport.

Calgary's team will be known as the Surge and its colours will be red and black, with white and grey accents.

Team officials describe the logo as "a menacing hawk with a wing shpe that represents all four quadrants of the city uniting as one."

The CEBL announced Aug. 17 that the Guelph Nighthawks would be relocating to Calgary ahead of the 2023 season.

Wednesday's announcement included appearances from CEBL commissioner Mike Morreale, Mayor Jyoti Gondek, comedian and Calgary native Andrew Phung, as well as Calgary Surge chairman Usman Tahir Jutt and Calgary Surge president and vice-chairman Jason Ribeiro.

"I love Calgary and have chosen to build my life and family here. I couldn't pass up the opportunity to be a part of the Calgary Surge and combine my passions for sport and community and youth development," said Jutt in a statement. "Basketball is one of Canada's fastest growing sports, and I want to make Calgary a basketball town. We can do that with the Surge."



"I am thrilled we are partnering with one of the most exciting leagues in professional sports and am humbled by the opportunity to give back to a city I love in my bones," added Ribeiro. "Basketball fans know that the game's influence transcends what happens on the court and I will do everything I can to ensure the Calgary Surge becomes a magnet for art and culture, economic development, and civic pride across all four corners of the city."

Fans had the opportunity to submit their own ideas through the league's website leading up to the decision on the team's identity.

That survey was open to fans since the league announced the team would move to Calgary.

The CEBL was founded in 2017 and is made up of 10 teams from Vancouver to Newfoundland. At least 72 per cent of each roster must be comprised of Canadian talent. The league currently owns and operates eight of the teams, with the exceptions being the privately owned Scarborough Shooting Stars and the Vancouver, forrmerly Fraser Valley, Bandits.