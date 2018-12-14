A teacher at Bob Edwards School in the city’s northeast is facing charges in connection to an incident that involved several students in October.

Police were called to the school in the 4400 block of Marlborough Drive N.E. on October 25, 2018 at about 11:10 a.m.

Witnesses told police that a teacher appeared to be impaired when they arrived at the school that morning.

They said that the teacher then tried to talk to a number of students and made inappropriate comments and physical contact.

The teacher then allegedly ended up in a classroom alone with a student and made unwanted advances and inappropriate comments to the student.

The student reported the incident to another teacher and police were called in.

Investigators say the accused teacher left the facility before officers arrived.

Mikhail Kolesnikov, 35, is charged with sexual interference with a child under 16, and unlawful confinement.