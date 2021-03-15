CALGARY -- Calgary Transit passengers can expect to encounter peace officers on a more frequent basis after a decision was made to expand their presence in an effort to improve safety.

As of Monday, the average number of peace officers working each day has increased from 30 to 60.

According to Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison, the initial increase is being facilitated through overtime pay and not additional hires, but there are future plans to hire 30 contracted service staff to help improve visibility at LRT stations and take incident reports.

The third prong of the three-step process will see the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Community Standards, the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) team and corporate security provide additional support and relief to allow peace officers to spend more time on CTrains and at stations.

THREAD: Calgary Transit is implementing a three-step plan to address concerns around safety.



Effective immediately, Calgary Transit is doubling the number of peace officers (from 30 per day to 60 per day) that are deployed on the system at any one time. #yyccc #Calgary #LRT pic.twitter.com/QOUzmKCjkM — Jeff Davison (@JeffDavisonYYC) March 15, 2021

Calgary Transit officials are expected to provide additional details on the initiative Monday afternoon.