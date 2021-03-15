Advertisement
Calgary Transit doubles peace officer deployment as first step in addressing safety concerns
Calgary Transit is increasing the number of peace officers shifted each day as part of an effort to improve passenger safety. (file)
CALGARY -- Calgary Transit passengers can expect to encounter peace officers on a more frequent basis after a decision was made to expand their presence in an effort to improve safety.
As of Monday, the average number of peace officers working each day has increased from 30 to 60.
According to Ward 6 Coun. Jeff Davison, the initial increase is being facilitated through overtime pay and not additional hires, but there are future plans to hire 30 contracted service staff to help improve visibility at LRT stations and take incident reports.
The third prong of the three-step process will see the Calgary Police Service, Calgary Community Standards, the Downtown Outreach Addictions Partnership (DOAP) team and corporate security provide additional support and relief to allow peace officers to spend more time on CTrains and at stations.
Calgary Transit officials are expected to provide additional details on the initiative Monday afternoon.