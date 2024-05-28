Calgary unanimously approves more funding to combat potholes
The City of Calgary is more than doubling its budget this year to help tackle the city's pothole problem.
After a "favourable snow and ice control season" for the city of Calgary, officials said there was about $8.9 million available in the winter maintenance reserve fund.
Upon hearing about the available funding, Ward 14 Coun. Peter Demong suggested the money could be used right now.
"Considering the condition of the roads and the season we've had in consideration to the freeze and thaw cycle," Demong said, "If that $8.9 million were made available, would you be able to put it to action, put it to work this year?"
Following a discussion over the amendment to Calgary's winter maintenance policy update at Tuesday's meeting, council unanimously approved Demong's motion.
- Sign up for breaking news alerts from CTV News, right at your fingertips
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
Officials said the money would be used to improve surface conditions and address some of the high-priority areas in Calgary.
Over the past few weeks, crews have been hard at work in many different areas of Calgary to repair potholes in roads.
Administration said Tuesday that crews have filled more potholes than ever before.
"There were many freeze-thaw cycles that really affected the quality of our roads," administration said. "We're getting lots of feedback from customers and council that we need to take action quickly."
According to Calgary's roads department, the Canada's average pavement quality index, a measure that rates the quality of infrastructure, is about 63 while Calgary's sits at 38.
Last year, the city of Calgary filled approximately 33,500 potholes. So far in 2024, crews have filled about 8,800 potholes.
In comparison, the city has already filled about 2,000 more potholes than up to this point in 2023.
"The roads have gotten pretty ugly and it behooves us to do our best to try to alleviate the situation," Demong said.
Ward 12 Coun. Evan Spencer seconded Demong's motion for the amendment.
"I think this is well-put," he told council. "This is a big priority for Calgarians right now."
Spencer said extra funds right now would end up saving the city money in the long run.
"If anything, I would be hoping for more."
Administration said they would be able to use all of the allocated funds this year and they would be spent on the "immediate needs" of Calgarians.
"This investment will allow us to take care of immediate issues of street repair beyond our $6.9 million budget," officials said.
"We would expect to do surface overlay as part of this investment on key corridors."
Despite the surprise injection of funds, the city's road department said much more would be needed to ensure Calgary's roads are kept in good shape.
"At around $90 million, we would see an improvement in our pavement quality index, but to keep it static, around $50 million would be needed to keep it at our current level."
The city says it is responsible for more than $10 billion worth of roads and by investing highly in maintenance, the lifespan of those roads could be easily extended.
The roads department said it will return to council in November with its recommendations on a budget that could improve the overall quality of Calgary's roads and bring it closer to the Canadian average.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
Three people shot to death in tiny South Dakota town; former mayor charged
Three people were shot to death in a small South Dakota town, and a former law officer who once served as the town's mayor is charged in the killings.
Poilievre Conservatives offer to help Trudeau Liberals pass foreign interference bill
Pierre Poilievre's Conservative Party is offering to help Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government pass a piece of legislation aimed at countering foreign interference in Canada.
The double-level airplane seat is back. This time, there’s a first-class version
It’s the airplane seat design that launched a thousand memes and kickstarted a media storm. And now the double-level seat is back – only this time, with a twist.
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Richard Dreyfuss' comments about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity lead venue to apologize
The actor Richard Dreyfuss showed up in a dress at a 'Jaws'-themed event in Massachusetts, where the blockbuster 1975 movie he starred in was shot, and then proceeded to make demeaning remarks about women, LGBTQ2S+ people and diversity.
'Son of Sam' killer Berkowitz denied parole in 12th attempt
'Son of Sam' killer David Berkowitz, who set New York City on edge with late-night shootings in the 1970s, was denied parole after his twelfth board appearance.
DEVELOPING Trump prosecutor focuses on 'cover-up' in closing arguments while defence attacks key witness
Donald Trump's landmark hush money trial turns on the testimony of a prosecution witness who told lies on the stand and cannot be trusted, a defence lawyer said Tuesday during closing arguments.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton Folk Music Festival announces full 2024 lineup
Edmonton Folk Music Festival is increasingly "creating (its) own headliners," says producer Terry Wickham.
-
NEW
NEW Oilers superfan hopeful Edmonton wins so he can get his massive Stanley Cup tattoo retouched
It's been a long time coming, but one Oilers superfan is hoping this will be the year he gets to touch up his massive Stanley Cup back tattoo.
-
Alta. woman, Sask. man killed in crash likely involving drugs or alcohol: RCMP
An SUV driver ran a stop sign before a double fatal collision northeast of Edmonton early Tuesday morning, RCMP believe.
Lethbridge
-
Man charged with vandalism of Fernie Aquatic Centre that 'severely impacted' community: RCMP
Charges have been laid in the vandalism of the Fernie Aquatic Centre in Fernie, B.C.
-
Lethbridge gardeners optimistic amid rain, but summer could still see dry conditions
Lethbridge gardeners are hoping the growing season will be better than previously expected, thanks to recent rain.
-
No charges for officers who surveilled Alberta legislature member: watchdog letter
Alberta's police watchdog says there will be no criminal charges for two police officers who broke rules when they surveilled a legislature member.
Vancouver
-
'Unruly passenger' forces WestJet flight to make emergency landing in B.C.
A WestJet flight heading to Calgary had to make an emergency landing in northern B.C. Monday due to an incident involving an 'unruly passenger,' Mounties say.
-
Firing over Facebook posts was justified, B.C. tribunal rules
A B.C. company was justified in firing a worker who posted disparaging comments about her employer and its clients to Facebook, the province's Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island man facing 7 charges of child exploitation in joint Canada-U.S. investigation
A Vancouver Island man is facing multiple child-exploitation charges following a months-long investigation involving authorities on both sides of the Canada-U.S. border.
-
Messi's no-show at Vancouver Whitecaps game leads to petition for ticket refund
Hundreds of frustrated fans have signed a petition calling for tickets to be refunded after Lionel Messi didn't play the Vancouver Whitecaps over the weekend.
-
B.C. Securities Commission says a 'trusted contact person' can help vulnerable people avoid financial scams
The B.C. Securities Commission says registered financial advisors are in a unique position to notice signs of financial exploitation, vulnerability or diminished mental capacity through their relationship with clients – and there is a tool designed to help those in need.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon ER sees homeless visits skyrocket, hospital director calls on city for help
The executive director of St. Paul's Hospital is calling on the city to build a staffed washroom facility to address the escalating burden of the homelessness crisis on the emergency department.
-
Sask. man, Alberta woman killed in fatal collision on highway 28
Alberta RCMP believe alcohol or drugs were involved in a fatal collision that claimed the lives of a Sask. man and a woman from Cold Lake, Alta.
-
Sask. RCMP reports string of copper wire thefts from electrical transformers
The Saskatchewan RCMP says thieves in the eastern part of the province are damaging electrical transformers and stealing copper wire.
Regina
-
Taco Bell marks grand return to the Queen City
For those in Regina looking to "Live Más," the day has come — Taco Bell has made its return to the Queen City.
-
Cyclist killed in Swift Current, RCMP investigating
A cyclist is dead following a collision in Swift Current’s south end.
-
'The information that he had': Moe says he believes former house leader didn't remember bringing gun into legislative building
Former Government House Leader Jeremy Harrison has apologized for what he calls a 'terrible mistake' after it became known that he brought a firearm into the legislature approximately a decade ago.
Toronto
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
-
Air Canada flight bound for Delhi returns to Toronto Pearson airport after engine issue
An Air Canada flight bound for India was forced to return to Toronto after what an official described as an engine issue onboard the aircraft.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Montreal
-
Thin blue line no more; Montreal police update dress code, release new patch for fallen colleagues
Montreal police (SPVM) officers will soon not be permitted to wear the controversial 'thin blue line' badge as part of their uniform. Those who want to honour colleagues that died in the line of service will now wear a new SPVM-specific badge with the phrase 'Tombe(e)s mais jamais oublie(e)s' (Fallen but never forgotten).
-
Quebec homeowner recalls moment tornado hit his farmhouse west of Montreal
A homeowner in western Quebec is recounting a narrow escape after his home was hit by a tornado Monday afternoon.
-
Tour de l'Ile, Tour la nuit prepare to take over Montreal
Montreal's annual Tour de l’Ile and Tour la Nuit cycling events are set to take over the downtown area this weekend.
Atlantic
-
Rain and thunderstorms moving east; wind to ease Tuesday night in the Maritimes
Rounds of rain and showers will continue to move eastward across the Maritimes heading into Tuesday evening.
-
Crash between motorcycle, pickup truck sends 33-year-old N.S. man to hospital with life-threatening injuries
A Nova Scotia man is in hospital following a crash between a motorcycle and pickup truck in Lakeville, N.S., on Sunday.
-
Sextortion scams targeting young males on the rise: N.S. RCMP
The RCMP in Nova Scotia is warning the public of an increase in sextortion scams targeting young males in the province.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man charged after firearms, ghost gun parts seized
A Beausejour man has been charged with multiple firearms-related offences after two searches
-
Manitoba premier says he wants stability, increases in federal transfer payments
Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew says he wants predictability, with room for increases, in federal transfer payments.
-
Man robbed with machete while playing VLTs: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has made an arrest after a machete was used to rob a man at a hotel earlier in the month.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters, police bring down protesters from Hwy. 417 signs, causing delays
A group of protesters forced the closure of a Highway 417 ramp in Ottawa on Tuesday morning.
-
Driver extricated from dump truck that rolled into ditch in Manotick
Ottawa firefighters helped rescue the driver of a dump truck who was trapped after the vehicle ended up in a ditch in Manotick Tuesday afternoon.
-
Man dies after being rescued from Ottawa River
Emergency crews responded to a call just after 10 a.m. for a person “appearing to be in distress” at the Deschenes Rapids.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. police say suspicious death is murder, identify victim as missing man
Police in northern Ontario identified the body found shot to death in the woods last week as a missing man saying it was murder.
-
Debunking the 'anti-sunscreen' movement: Doctors say TikTok trend is dangerous
Dermatologists are sounding the alarm about misinformation from the anti-sunscreen movement, saying not wearing sunscreen can cause cancer and other problems.
-
Ont. university says professor fired over 'unethical' sexual relationships with students
An associate professor at McMaster University has been fired after its board of governors found that he engaged in 'unethical, inappropriate and in some instances exploitative' sexual relationships with students.
Barrie
-
Stolen pickup truck involved in crash on Highway 400
An allegedly stolen pickup truck crashed into two tractor-trailers on Highway 400.
-
Police arrest suspect involved in the IED explosion in Barrie, Ont. parking lot
A 36-year-old man has been arrested for a car bombing incident that took place in Barrie last fall.
-
Retired Ont. teacher guilty of paying for sex with teen handed conditional sentence
A retired history teacher who pleaded guilty to sexual touching and obtaining sexual services from a 15-year-old boy in Collingwood in 2021 has been handed a 12-month conditional sentence, including house arrest.
Kitchener
-
Dog found starved, covered in human waste, at Guelph, Ont. conservation area
A dog, starving and covered in human waste, was found abandoned Sunday in the public washroom of a Guelph, Ont. conservation area.
-
ER closed at Listowel Memorial Hospital due to fire
No injuries have been reported after a fire at Listowel Memorial Hospital Tuesday morning.
-
At least 60 reports of Lyme disease so far as Ontario enters tick season
Peak tick season is only just beginning but reports of bites – and tick-borne illnesses – are already higher than normal in Ontario.
London
-
OPP launch homicide investigation into Middlesex County death
Police say they are investigating a homicide after an individual was found dead at a residence in Middlesex Centre.
-
From player to coach at age 20, London Knight Ethan Mackinnon embracing role
It is not how London Knight Ethan MacKinnon envisioned his first appearance in the Memorial Cup tournament. The London, Ont. native is watching from the stands instead of patrolling the blue line for his hometown team after retiring from hockey in January at the age of 20, due to concussion-related symptoms.
-
Benzene emissions banned for two years near Sarnia
Air quality protections for the Aamjiwnaang First Nation near Sarnia have been extended for up to two years. A statement from the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change said the First Nation has dealt with poor quality for too long.
Windsor
-
Man charged with first degree murder after Chatham house fire
A 48-year-old man has been charged with first degree murder in the death of a 22-year-old woman in Chatham.
-
LaSalle grandpa wins $350,000 with scratch ticket
A LaSalle grandfather already has plans for his big $350,000 lotto win.
-
Arrest made in stabbing of teen boy
A 19 year old has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon after a 16-year-old boy was stabbed multiple times following a verbal dispute on Saturday night.