Calgary weather: Foggy start in southern Alberta, but temps remain above seasonal
Portions of southern Alberta experienced near-zero visibility early Wednesday, in a pattern that is likely to repeat over the next few mornings. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain mild with daytime highs also at or exceeding normal ranges.
As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, visibility along the QEII near Red Deer and around the TransCanada corridor by Medicine Hat were reporting visibility of under one-kilometre. Conditions will improve throughout the day with the influence of daytime heating, but with similar diurnal patterns expected until Saturday, early-morning fog patches are possible throughout the region.
A notable shift in weather patterns will introduce Siberian air into the northern Prairies early in the weekend with a trough digging in south of Ontario.
Widespread cold will impact the country as of Monday, including in the City of Calgary where the daytime high on Monday will be 10 C below average and 16 C colder than Sunday. The overnight low on Monday in Calgary will be closer to -20 C.
In the meantime, daytime highs in Calgary will range from 3 C to 8 C with overnight lows closer to freezing most nights.
Calgary Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Age verification for sites like Pornhub comes with security risk, expert says
There are potential security concerns with a proposed Senate bill that would reqiure Canadians to verify their age online to access sexually explicit content, according to a technology and cybersecurity expert.
Ewen MacIntosh, star of British comedy 'The Office,' dead at 50
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
Nearly 30,000 objects are hurtling through near-Earth orbit. That's not just a problem for space
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
With 'Law & Order Toronto,' the pressure looming over the show's creators is immense
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
Conservative government would require ID to watch porn: Poilievre
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
Criminal case over handwritten lyrics to 'Hotel California' goes to trial
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Edmonton
-
LIVE at 11:20 a.m.
LIVE at 11:20 a.m. Trudeau set to make housing announcement in Edmonton
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to make a housing announcement in Edmonton today.
-
Council approves Wîhkwêntôwin name for Oliver; change to take effect 2025
The new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood, Wîhkwêntôwin, will take effect Jan. 1, 2025, after city council approved the moniker Wednesday.
-
Security guard dead after fight in downtown Edmonton parkade: police
A security guard is dead after an altercation in an Edmonton parkade, the Edmonton Police Service has confirmed.
Vancouver
-
B.C. teacher gets 3-day suspension for throwing things in the classroom
A B.C. teacher who threw things toward students out of frustration twice in less than two months has received a brief suspension for his actions.
-
This B.C. ski resort is offering a free ticket to anyone with a season pass at closed mountains
A B.C. ski resort is offering free day tickets to other mountains' season pass holders who have been impacted by this year's warm, mild weather.
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick family pushes for health-care improvements after three-year-old daughter dies
Mohamad Bou Melhem is speaking out about New Brunswick health care and advocating for fast improvements after his three-year-old daughter died earlier this month
-
Halifax’s Victoria Park tent encampment dealing with rat problem
Pest control expert Andrew Wheelock is shocked by a video showing dozens of rats at the Victoria Park tent encampment.
-
N.S. volunteer firefighters upset by long waits for paramedics at crash scenes
Volunteer firefighters say they're feeling "helpless" as they endure long waits for paramedics to arrive at health emergencies in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley.
Vancouver Island
-
Nanaimo RCMP cleared of wrongdoing after man seriously injured in holding cell
British Columbia's police oversight agency has cleared the Nanaimo RCMP of any wrongdoing after a man collapsed in a police holding cell and sustained a serious injury late least year.
-
Former Langford mayor considers legal action against city
At a press conference last week, Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson called for calm within the community. This after an alleged incident between a councillor and an unnamed member of the public outside the councillor's home.
-
Blueprint released for tackling Port Alberni's overdose crisis
The Port Alberni Community Action Team has released its blueprint for strategies to tackle the toxic drug catastrophe plaguing the region.
Toronto
-
Air Canada announces 'luxury' bus service to Toronto Pearson airport from Hamilton, Waterloo
Air Canada is offering travellers in Hamilton and Waterloo Region a ride to Toronto Pearson International Airport in a “luxury” bus.
-
'Ungraded beef' from Mexico is showing up on store shelves. Here is what you need to know.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
-
Cop charged after accidentally discharging firearm in Burlington: Halton police
Halton Regional Police say they have laid charges against one of their own after the officer accidentally discharged his firearm in Burlington last month.
Montreal
-
Dollarama reaches $2.5M settlement in class-action suit over hidden fees
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
-
Quebec adopts bill restricting lease transfers, often used to limit rent increases
Quebec's legislature adopted a housing bill Wednesday that restricts a popular tool tenants have used for years to limit rent increases.
-
Hydro Quebec's dividend falls by a quarter as exports decline
Hydro Quebec's net income and the dividend paid to the Quebec government fell by more than a quarter in 2023, while its exports declined due to low water levels.
Ottawa
-
No measles confirmed in Ottawa: Public health monitoring re-emergence
Ottawa Public Health says there is a risk of re-emergence of measles, citing the disease’s re-emergence in different parts of the world.
-
Ottawa Black Bears: Professional lacrosse team coming to Ottawa
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
-
Homan beats Jones in clash of women's curling heavyweights at Tournament of Hearts
Homan beat Jones 7-5 at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts on Tuesday night in an entertaining tussle of tough, tight shots befitting a pair of skips with nine national titles between them.
Kitchener
-
Youth arrested for mischief after incident at Waterloo high school
Waterloo regional police say they’ve arrested a young person for public mischief after reports that someone was planning to attend a Waterloo high school with a weapon.
-
Air Canada announces bus from Waterloo Region and Hamilton airports to Pearson
Air Canada is launching a new option to get passengers to Toronto Pearson International Airport.
-
Kitchener, Ont. man was having mental health crisis when he was killed by police, says family
The family says they called police to bring the man to hospital before he was fatally shot.
Saskatoon
-
'Obviously I lied': Greg Fertuck says he lied to undercover cops about killing his wife
A man accused of shooting his estranged wife said he lied to undercover officers about the killing.
-
Teachers unions in three provinces rally behind STF over class size, complexity
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation joined forces with educators in other provinces Tuesday to underscore the importance of addressing class size and complexity in contractual language.
-
Saskatoon man faces charges after a vehicle was stolen
A 28-year-old Saskatoon man is facing charges after a stolen vehicle was located late Tuesday.
Northern Ontario
-
Vagnini died of ‘medical causes,’ foul play ruled out
A post-mortem revealed that Sudbury politician Michael Vagnini died of “medical causes,” Greater Sudbury Police said Wednesday.
-
$70M winning lottery ticket sold in central Ontario
The newest multi-millionaire is advised to sign the back of their winning ticket immediately and head to a retailer to have it validated, so the OLG is notified.
-
Highway 144 reopens between Gogama, Watershed
Highway 144 has reopened after it was closed Wednesday between Gogama and the Watershed in order to remove a commercial vehicle.
Winnipeg
-
Millennials outnumber baby boomers for first time: Statistics Canada
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
-
'We just want people to pay their tickets': Winnipeg looking to recoup parking fines with new program
The City of Winnipeg is cracking down on drivers with unpaid parking tickets.
-
Winnipeggers in handful of neighbourhoods asked to cut down on water use
Winnipeg residents in a number of southern neighbourhoods are being asked to reduce water use as work continues to repair a problematic leak that has been spewing sewage into the river off-and-on for nearly two weeks.
Regina
-
STF president says Sask. needs to use agreements in other provinces as example when bargaining
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
-
Meet Gator, the newest K9 team recruit with Regina police
The Regina Police Service (RPS) has introduced their newest K9 team recruit, Gator.
-
Snowplows can now be tracked in Sask.
A new update to the Highway Hotline app and website will allow Saskatchewan drivers to track snowplow locations on roadways around the province.