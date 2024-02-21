Calgary weather: Foggy start in southern Alberta, but temps remain above seasonal

Portions of southern Alberta experienced near-zero visibility early Wednesday, in a pattern that is likely to repeat over the next few mornings. Overnight temperatures are expected to remain mild with daytime highs also at or exceeding normal ranges.

As of 7 a.m. Wednesday, visibility along the QEII near Red Deer and around the TransCanada corridor by Medicine Hat were reporting visibility of under one-kilometre. Conditions will improve throughout the day with the influence of daytime heating, but with similar diurnal patterns expected until Saturday, early-morning fog patches are possible throughout the region.

A notable shift in weather patterns will introduce Siberian air into the northern Prairies early in the weekend with a trough digging in south of Ontario.

Widespread cold will impact the country as of Monday, including in the City of Calgary where the daytime high on Monday will be 10 C below average and 16 C colder than Sunday. The overnight low on Monday in Calgary will be closer to -20 C.

In the meantime, daytime highs in Calgary will range from 3 C to 8 C with overnight lows closer to freezing most nights.