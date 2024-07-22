Calgary woman, 19, identified as victim in weekend homicide

Calgary police have identified a woman who was killed in a shooting in the community of Vista Heights over the weekend.

Police were called to the Foothills Medical Centre around 6 p.m. on Saturday, for two victims who appeared to have been shot.

When officers arrived, a woman was declared dead. Following an autopsy completed on Monday, police identified the woman as 19-year-old Jordan Leinen, of Calgary.

A 17-year-old boy was also in serious condition at the hospital but has since been upgraded to stable.

This is Calgary’s 10th homicide this year.

Police believe the shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. when the victims were travelling westbound on the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass above Deerfoot Trail, in a white 2008 Acura MDX.

An unknown vehicle approached the Acura and fired several shots, injuring the two occupants, police say.

Police believe the shooting was not random and it appears the boy was likely the intended target.

“Based on damage to the vehicle and where the other male was sitting in the vehicle,” said Staff Sgt. Sean Gregson of the Calgary Police Service homicide unit.

Leinen was sitting in the passenger seat of the vehicle when the shooting occurred.

Police have a vague description of the suspect vehicle but are keeping the investigation open to all possibilities.

“As it is so vague right now, and it was a very traumatic and dynamic event, we’re really looking and keeping the description of the vehicles as open as possible right now, so that anybody can come forward with that information,” Gregson said.

Police are looking for information from the public or CCTV or dash-cam footage from the area from anyone who witnessed suspicious behaviour around the time of the shooting.

“A young woman lost her life, and a family is now left without their loved one. This type of violence will not be tolerated in our city, and we are putting several resources from across the service into investigating this incident,” Gregson said.

Anyone with information can contact police by calling 403-266-1234. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.