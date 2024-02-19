CALGARY
Calgary

    • Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner

    The front side of a pendant found in the parking lot of the Shawnessy Sobeys on Feb. 18. (Courtesy: Christine Wildman) The front side of a pendant found in the parking lot of the Shawnessy Sobeys on Feb. 18. (Courtesy: Christine Wildman)
    Share

    A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.

    Christine Wildman was on her way to visit her mom on Sunday when she found what appeared to be a memento of someone else’s, lying in the snow.

    “We were picking up some treats for her at the Sobeys,” Christine Wildman said. “We saw the silver in the snow.”

    It turned out to be a small pendant that says “MOM” on one side, with a fingerprint engraved on the other. A screw on one side looks like it may hold in someone’s ashes.

    It was found in the parking lot of the Shawnessy Sobeys in southeast Calgary.

    “It wouldn’t have been there long,” Wildman said.

    The back side of a pendant found in the parking lot of the Shawnessy Sobeys on Feb. 18. (Courtesy: Christine Wildman)

    The pendant does not appear to have any real monetary value, but if Wildman’s assumptions about what it is are correct, to someone out there, it’s priceless.

    “Obviously somebody is going to be missing that,” Wildman said.

    Wildman says she just wants to get the pendant back to the rightful owner.

    If you’ve lost the locket, you can reach out through the CTV News Calgary website or contact Wildman on social media.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Atlantic

    Vancouver Island

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Ottawa

    Kitchener

    Saskatoon

    Northern Ontario

    Winnipeg

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News