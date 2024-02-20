Lost pendant holding mother's remains returned to rightful owner

A Calgary woman’s quest to return a lost pendant to its rightful owner had a happy ending.

Christine Wildman and her husband Doug found a silver pendant in the snow at the Sobeys on 162 Avenue in the southwest community of Bridlewood on Sunday.

The pendant had “mom” engraved on one side and a fingerprint engraved on the other. A screw on one side looked like it may hold in someone’s ashes.

After Wildman put out a call on social media and through CTV News to find the pendant’s owner, a funeral home was able to connect the dots back to the family.

The McInnis & Holloway Funeral Home in Fish Creek contacted Wildman and said the family was looking everywhere for the pendant.

The pendant, holding the remains of the owner’s mother, is now on its way home.