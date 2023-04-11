Canada set to experience shortage of farmers, RBC report says

Over the next 10 years, 40 per cent of Canada's farm operators are set to retire, leading to one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions in Canadian history, according to an RBC report. Over the next 10 years, 40 per cent of Canada's farm operators are set to retire, leading to one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions in Canadian history, according to an RBC report.

