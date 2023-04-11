Canada set to experience shortage of farmers, RBC report says

LETHBRIDGE -

The Canadian agriculture industry is headed for a shortfall of operators and labourers, and those left are getting older, according to a report published by RBC.

In 2001, Canada had 346,000 farmers with an average age of 50.

In 2021, the number of farmers dropped to 262,000 while their average age rose to 56.

"A rapidly approaching demographic crisis is going to make the problem even worse. In 10 years alone, 60 per cent of today's farm operators are going to be over the age of 65," said Mohamed Yaghi, author of the report and RBC lead for agriculture and climate policy.

Over the next 10 years, 40 per cent of Canada's farm operators are set to retire, leading to one of the biggest labour and leadership transitions in Canadian history, according to the report.

The numbers are worrying, but not that shocking for experts.

"We aren't surprised by the results of the report, and it is somewhat concerning from the aspect that we know, much like the rest of society, we have an aging population in the farming industry and we're going to be losing maybe up to 40 per cent of that work force in the next number of years," said Keith Currie, president of the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Some in the agriculture industry aren't too concerned about the projected operator shortfall.

Stephen Vandervalk, who grows malt barley among other crops near Fort Macleod, says the high demand for land will ensure all of Canada's farmlands will always be farmed.

But he recognizes there is a skilled labourer shortage and that may have an impact.

"There is definitely a shortage of skilled farm labour, there's no doubt about that. But as far as operating farms and farmers being there to manage the land, that's never going to be an issue," Vandervalk said.

Currie believes the operators and skilled labourer shortage could lead to a decline in farm production.

This could lead to Canada needing to increase food imports.

"We have concerns potentially around some of our high value fresh products in particular, fruits and vegetables, may see a decline in production," Currie said.

The RBC report makes a number of recommendations to increase the farming workforce.

Suggested steps include increasing immigration of farm operators to Canada, promoting agriculture at colleges and universities as well as increasing automation could offset the forecasted operator shortage.