A tweet that was sent out by the Weather Network last week has raised concern among Canada's cattle producers and officials say the two sides will meet on Monday to discuss the social post.

On Thursday, the Weather Network posted a video to its twitter account with a post that said…

"If you really want to help save the planet, you could seriously consider limiting the amount of beef you eat."

The video was deleted but backlash from the agricultural community was swift, with many criticizing the Weather Network for sharing a video they believe could hurt the beef industry in Canada.

The Canadian Cattlemen's Association posted a response to its website on Saturday.

The group's vice-president says they will meeting with leaders of the Weather Network on Monday to share their concerns.

More details to come…