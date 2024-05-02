10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

Calgary International Beer Festival

What: The Calgary International Beer Festival returns to Stampede Park, showcasing hundreds of beers, ciders, spirits and cocktails for attendees to sample.

Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4, 2024. Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.

BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E. Cost: $19.99 to $79.99.

A Day Out with Thomas

What: Thomas the Tank Engine chugs into Heritage Park for a family-friendly outing featuring lawn games and live entertainment.

May 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, 2024. Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.

Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W. Cost: $29.95.

Rock and Mineral Show

What: The Genesis Centre hosts the Calgary Rock and Lapidary Club’s 62 nd annual Rock and Mineral Show featuring 50 vendors, door prizes and a silent auction.

Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024. Where: The Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.

The Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E. Cost: Adults: $8, seniors/students: $6 and children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

Der Wolf & The Rite of Spring

What: Alberta Ballet presents The Rite of Spring with a modern take, alongside a contemporary reinterpretation of Little Red Riding Hood named Der Wolf.

Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4, 2024. Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W.

Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W. Cost: Prices vary.

Authentically Indigenous Spring Market

What: Authentically Indigenous Inc. presents the Spring Matriarch Market, featuring more than 40 Indigenous vendors, food and beverages.

Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Where: Kerby Centre gym, 1133 Seventh Ave. S.W.

Kerby Centre gym, 1133 Seventh Ave. S.W. Cost: $5 per person or $8 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under are free.

La Pizza Week

What: Participating Calgary eateries craft creative and adventurous pizzas for the public to try as part of La Pizza Week.

Wednesday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 7, 2024. Where: Various locations.

Various locations. Cost: Prices vary.

Jane’s Walk 2024

What: Lace up your sneakers and take part in a free walking tour throughout Calgary as part of Jane's Walk 2024. There are several tours to choose from.

Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024. Where: Various locations.

Various locations. Cost: Free.

Cinco De Derby Chihuahua Races

What: While not in Calgary, you can take a short drive to Century Downs for the Cinco De Derby Chihuahua Races, a family-friendly event.

Race time is 12:45 p.m., then stop by between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for mariachi music and dancing. Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, 260 Century Downs Dr., in Rocky View County.

Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, 260 Century Downs Dr., in Rocky View County. Cost: Free.

Beautiful, the Carole King musical

What: The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is told through Stage West's production of Beautiful.

April 19 to June 23, 2024. Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.

Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E. Cost: Prices vary.

