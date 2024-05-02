CALGARY
    • 10 things to do in Calgary this weekend

    The 2023 Calgary International Beer Festival. (Facebook/Alberta Beer Festivals) The 2023 Calgary International Beer Festival. (Facebook/Alberta Beer Festivals)
    There are plenty of local events and activities you can check out in Calgary this weekend.

    Here's a look at just 10 things happening around the city:

    Calgary International Beer Festival

    • What: The Calgary International Beer Festival returns to Stampede Park, showcasing hundreds of beers, ciders, spirits and cocktails for attendees to sample.
    • When: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 4, 2024.
    • Where: BMO Centre, 20 Roundup Way S.E.
    • Cost: $19.99 to $79.99.

    A Day Out with Thomas

    • What: Thomas the Tank Engine chugs into Heritage Park for a family-friendly outing featuring lawn games and live entertainment.
    • When: May 4, 5, 10, 11 and 12, 2024.
    • Where: Heritage Park, 1900 Heritage Dr. S.W.
    • Cost: $29.95.

    Rock and Mineral Show

    • What: The Genesis Centre hosts the Calgary Rock and Lapidary Club’s 62nd annual Rock and Mineral Show featuring 50 vendors, door prizes and a silent auction.
    • When: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024.
    • Where: The Genesis Centre, 7555 Falconridge Blvd. N.E.
    • Cost: Adults: $8, seniors/students: $6 and children under 12 are free. Parking is also free.

    Der Wolf & The Rite of Spring

    • What: Alberta Ballet presents The Rite of Spring with a modern take, alongside a contemporary reinterpretation of Little Red Riding Hood named Der Wolf.
    • When: Thursday, May 2 to Saturday, May 4, 2024.
    • Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, 1415 14 Ave N.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Authentically Indigenous Spring Market

    • What: Authentically Indigenous Inc. presents the Spring Matriarch Market, featuring more than 40 Indigenous vendors, food and beverages.
    • When: Saturday, May 4 and Sunday, May 5 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
    • Where: Kerby Centre gym, 1133 Seventh Ave. S.W.
    • Cost: $5 per person or $8 for a weekend pass. Kids 12 and under are free.

    La Pizza Week

    • What: Participating Calgary eateries craft creative and adventurous pizzas for the public to try as part of La Pizza Week.
    • When: Wednesday, May 1 to Tuesday, May 7, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Jane’s Walk 2024

    • What: Lace up your sneakers and take part in a free walking tour throughout Calgary as part of Jane's Walk 2024. There are several tours to choose from.
    • When: Friday, May 3 to Sunday, May 5, 2024.
    • Where: Various locations.
    • Cost: Free.

    Cinco De Derby Chihuahua Races

    • What: While not in Calgary, you can take a short drive to Century Downs for the Cinco De Derby Chihuahua Races, a family-friendly event. 
    • When: Race time is 12:45 p.m., then stop by between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. for mariachi music and dancing.
    • Where: Century Downs Racetrack and Casino, 260 Century Downs Dr., in Rocky View County.
    • Cost: Free.

    Beautiful, the Carole King musical

    • What: The inspiring true story of Carole King’s journey from teenage songwriter to a Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is told through Stage West's production of Beautiful.
    • When: April 19 to June 23, 2024.
    • Where: Stage West, 727 42 Ave. S.E.
    • Cost: Prices vary.

    Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles

    • What: Jubilations Junior presents Teenage Mutant Kung Fu Turtles, written for kids and featuring a meal designed with kids in mind.
    • When: April 13 toJune 1, 2024.
    • Where: Jubilations Dinner Theatre, 1002 37 St. S.W.
    • Cost: Prices vary.
