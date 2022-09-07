Canadian Country Music Awards come to Calgary: Everything you need to know
Hundreds of Canadian country musicians will be riding into Calgary for Country Music Week.
Calgary is hosting the 40th anniversary Canadian Country Music Awards on Sunday, and the four days leading up to the star-studded ceremony are packed full of free live music and events featuring dozens of artists.
Tourism Calgary says the ceremony will bring some 6,000 guests to the city, which is marking its 10th time hosting the awards – more than any other.
"Calgarians are dusting off their cowboy boots and our fantastic hotels and restaurants are getting ready for a week of celebration that will bring more than $12 million to our local economy," said Mayor Jyoti Gondek.
"I encourage everyone to enjoy the best in live music and take in one of the many exciting performances."
Approximately 130 volunteers signed up to help, filling up all the available spots within 10 minutes.
"Calgary and the province of Alberta have a long history of country music, featuring legends such as Ian Tyson, Paul Brandt, Terri Clark and k.d. lang. We are frequently called the country music capital of Canada, so Country Music Week and the CCMA Awards feel like a natural fit," said Tourism Calgary in a Wednesday news release.
"Calgary is ready to prove once again, why it’s the home of Canadian country music."
WHAT'S HAPPENING DURING COUNTRY MUSIC WEEK
Calgary's thriving country music scene will be front and centre during Country Music Week, which runs from Sept. 8 to 11.
Here's a complete list of the fan events taking place:
Thursday, Sept. 8
CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session 1
- Featuring: Jason Benoit, Aaron Goodvin, Nate Haller, Madison Kozak, Mackenzie Leigh Meyer, Tyler Joe Miller, Mariya Stokes and Tim and The Glory Boys.
- When: 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.
- Where: National Music Centre
- Cost: Sold out
Sirius XM Top of the Country Finale Concert
- Featuring: Tenille Townes, Josh Ross, Sacha and Shantaia
- When: 8 p.m. to 11:45 p.m.
- Where: The Palace Theatre
- Cost: Free
Friday, Sept. 9
CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session 2
- Featuring: Don Amero, Kyle McKearney, Griffen Palmer, Meghan Patrick, Kelly Prescott, Owen Riegling, Dave Sampson and Shantaia
- When: 4 p.m.to 6:30 p.m.
- Where: National Music Centre
- Cost: Sold out
CCMA Legends Show
- Featuring: George Canyon, Patricia Conroy, Doc Walker, Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, George Fox, Aaron Goodvin, JoJo Mason, Jess Moskaluke, Duane Steele, Tim and The Glory Boys and Michelle Wright
- When: 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.
- Where: Martha Cohen Theatre
- Cost: Sold out
CCMA House
- When: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
- Where: The Palace Theatre
- Cost: Free
Saturday, Sept. 10
Ford-F150 Truck Powered Performance
- Featuring: Lindsay Ell and Sacha
- When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: Outside the National Music Centre
- Cost: Free
CCMA FanFest
- Featuring: Jade Eagleson, Lindsay Ell, Tyler Joe Miller, Robyn Ottolini, MacKenzie Porter, Dallas Smith, Tenille Townes and Brett Kissel
- When: 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
- Where: National Music Centre
- Cost: Free – RSVP here
CCMA Songwriters' Unplugged: Session Three – Crossing Borders
- Featuring: Dean Brody, Kelly Archer, Brad Rempel (from High Valley) and Phil Barton
- When: 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
- Where: National Music Centre
- Cost: Sold out
Sunday, Sept. 11
CCMA Red Carpet
- When: 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
CCMA Award Show
- When: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome
- Cost: $66 to $140
Country music fans can also attend the CCMA Off-Country Music Festival at various local venues from Sept. 8 to 11.
For more information and a complete schedule you can visit the CCMA website.
Click here to see a complete list of the 2022 CCMA Awards nominees.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
'We have to do something,' Minister Rodriguez says of coming online harms bill
Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez says that in the face of considerable attention on an increase in hate and harassment online, the federal government feels it has an 'obligation' to advance legislative and regulatory changes aimed at tamping down harmful content.
Undercover officers, wire taps were part of Coutts border protest investigation
Newly unsealed court documents have revealed more details about the RCMP investigation that led to criminal charges, including conspiracy to commit murder, during the border blockade in Coutts, Alta. in February.
What we know about the victims of the Sask. stabbing spree
The RCMP have released the names of 10 people killed in the Saskatchewan stabbing attacks that also injured 18 others. Among them is a first responder, a veteran and a 77-year-old widower.
Victim of Saskatchewan stabbings described as 'hero and true matriarch'
A woman killed in a stabbing rampage in Saskatchewan over the Labour Day weekend was remembered Wednesday as a caring matriarch and a hero who died while trying to protect her children.
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
Bank of Canada hikes interest rate by 75 basis points, anticipates another increase
The Bank of Canada has raised its key interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, bringing the central bank's target for the overnight rate to 3.25 per cent.
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
Trans activist celebrates rare victory against online trolls after Kiwi Farms deplatforming
Clara Sorrenti, a trans activist who was forced to flee her home in Canada after users of a hate-filled website called Kiwi Farms targeted her, has succeeded in her campaign to get the site taken offline, for now.
Edmonton
-
Suspect in custody after 1 killed, 2 injured in northeast Edmonton
Police have taken 25-year-old Clarence Lawrence in to custody in relation to the attacks that killed one person and injured two others in northeast Edmonton Wednesday afternoon.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
What to do when you're in debt
Many people struggle with personal debt, and a new report from Equifax shows consumer debt rose to $2.32 trillion this year - with Albertans having the highest amount of non-mortgage debt at over $25,000 on average.
Vancouver
-
Landlords 'very disappointed' by B.C.'s capped rent hike, tenant group wants full freeze
The announcement that B.C. is capping next year's annual allowable rent increase at two per cent was welcome news to many renters – but the province is still facing criticism from advocates for landlords and tenants alike.
-
1 week suspension for B.C. nurse who sought help faking COVID-19 vaccine proof
A B.C. nurse who asked a colleague to create fake proof of vaccination against COVID-19 has been suspended for one week.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Atlantic
-
RCMP resistant to change despite repeated calls for action: former senior Mountie
The inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia heard today from a former assistant commissioner of the RCMP who says the police force has a long history of ignoring calls for change.
-
P.E.I. premier condemns 'act of racism and hate' after two men injured in attack at Acadian festival
The premier of Prince Edward Island is condemning what he says was 'an act of racism and hate' at a festival in the province’s Evangeline region over the weekend.
-
N.S. woman finds lost wedding ring at local dump
A Cape Breton woman’s search for her wedding and other rings began at home, but ended at the Cape Breton Regional Municipality Solid Waste transfer facility.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Sea lion leaps onto boaters in bid to escape killer whales near Victoria
A pair of boaters near Victoria escaped serious injury Monday when a large sea lion leapt onto their small craft in a bid to flee a trio of killer whales. Experts say the encounter should serve as a warning to boaters in B.C. waters as the transient killer whale population has grown and become more active in recent years.
-
B.C. announces funding for cystic fibrosis drug for kids after repeated calls by family
It appears impassioned calls on the B.C. government to fund a cystic fibrosis drug for young children has been heard by policy makers. On Wednesday, the province announced it would be expanding its eligibility criteria for the drug Trikafta to include young children aged six to 11 starting on Sept. 13.
-
B.C. announces tax credit increases, rent hike cap amid 'unprecedented inflation'
The British Columbia government will provide temporary increases to two provincial tax credits and impose a cap on rent increases in an effort to ease the pain of "unprecedented inflation," the premier announced Wednesday.
Toronto
-
Woman who's kept Elton John's shoe for half a century to attend Toronto concert tonight
It's been 51 years since a Toronto woman was given the boot from an Elton John concert, and on Wednesday night, she’ll be seeing the legendary singer again at Rogers Centre.
-
Ontario man who pre-ordered Ford electric truck shocked he has to pay more than Americans
After pre-ordering the new electric Ford-150 Lightning pick-up truck, an Ontario man was shocked to find he would have to pay more than he initially agreed to.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
Legault apologizes for comments linking immigration with 'violence' and 'extremism'
Incumbent Quebec premier Francois Legault apologized Wednesday for comments he made during a press conference in which he made a link between immigrants and 'violence' and 'extremists.'
-
Quebec to offer Moderna bivalent COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday
The Moderna bivalent vaccine targeting the Omicron variant of COVID-19 will be available starting Thursday. The 'Spikevax Bivalent' booster shot, approved by Health Canada earlier this month, targets both the original strain of COVID-19 as well as the Omicron variant.
-
Quebec election: Legault sorry for English content on his party's website
Coalition Avenir Quebec Leader Francois Legault said Wednesday he regrets that English-language content was published on his party's website.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
'A lot more calls': Pest removal company says more complaints about wasps this year
If you think this year has been worse for wasps than you remember, you're not alone. The end of summer has brought out those black and yellow stingers in droves.
-
Inside this year's Minto Dream Home in the CHEO Dream of a Lifetime Lottery
The CHEO Dream of a Lifetime lottery has returned and the grand prize is a record breaking $3.4M package, which includes a fully-furnished home, along with cash, a car, groceries and much more.
Kitchener
-
Local real estate market cooling as interest rates rise, according to industry professionals
Interest rate hikes have been another hurdle for many people still trying to buy homes.
-
Parents frustrated over busing disruption for special needs students
School buses were back up and running for the first day of class in Waterloo region, but not every student was picked up.
-
Kitchener karate kid continues to impress on national and international stage
A 13-year-old girl from Kitchener is making a name for herself in the karate world after a summer full of stiff competition.
Saskatoon
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
14-year-old pleads guilty to murder of Choiceland, Sask. woman
A boy charged in connection to a murder in the village of Choiceland, Saskatchewan nearly one year ago, entered a guilty plea on Wednesday.
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Campaign aims to combat gang activity on Ontario First Nations
First Nation police forces in Ontario are taking a stand against growing gang-related activity and violence.
-
Police investigating second infant death in northern Ontario this week
Tragedy has struck again in northern Ontario as police investigate a second infant death this week.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Babysitter shot after toddler discovered loaded handgun: Winnipeg police
Winnipeg police say a teenaged babysitter was hospitalized after a toddler discovered a loaded handgun and started running around with it.
-
'Puts Selkirk on the map': City reaches agreement for $400M solar glass manufacturing plant
A multi-million dollar investment in Selkirk is one step closer to becoming reality.
Regina
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Subject of Sask. manhunt taken into custody
Police say the prime suspect in a mass stabbing incident in Saskatchewan has been taken into custody. Myles Sanderson was located and taken into custody in Rosthern, Sask., around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, according to an update on a civil emergency alert that has been in effect in the province since Sunday morning.
-
Sask. Indigenous leader who lost sister, nephew in stabbings details horrific scene
During a somber news conference, the head of one of Saskatchewan's leading Indigenous organizations revealed he had lost his sister and nephew in the tragic stabbing attacks that occurred on James Smith Cree Nation.
-
Peter Whitmore, who abducted and abused boys in Saskatchewan, denied parole
A pedophile who kidnapped and repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys in an abandoned Saskatchewan house in 2006 has been denied parole.