The vigil for Baby Jane, the lifeless baby girl who was discovered in a northwest parking lot on Christmas Eve, has been rescheduled due to inclement weather.

Dayna Bramston, the organizer of the event, said the decision to reschedule the event that was planned for Saturday night was made as ‘it would be irresponsible of me to expect anyone to be out in such extreme conditions’.

The candelight vigil will be held on Wednesday, January 3 at 7:00 p.m. The ceremony will take place near the community recycling depot at 7937 43 Avenue N.W., the spot where Baby Jane was found.

Members of the Calgary Police Service continue to investigate the death of the newborn and there are concerns for the well-being of the mother. Anyone with information pertaining to the identity of the mother is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.