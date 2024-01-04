CALGARY
    Castle Mountain Resort cancels Alpenland event due to lack of snow

    Plenty of people are happy with the lack of snow this winter, but one southern Alberta resort isn’t.

    Castle Mountain Resort had to cancel its Alpenland demo day set for Saturday due to a lack of snow.

    The event would have let skiers and snowboarders try out gear from several different brands.

    A second Alpenland demo day remains on the schedule for March 2.

    Despite the cancellation, the resort remains hopeful that the season can turn around.

    Colder temperatures are in the forecast for next week, which is helping feed those positive vibrations.

    “We are at the cusp of a pretty significant change of weather,” said Cole Fawcett, Castle River’s marketing and sales manager.  

    “We have a couple frontal systems that are poised to come through," Fawcett added, "that will bring us some amount of snow and kind of in their wake, we’re looking at some colder temperatures next week.”

    Castle Mountain is located in the Westcastle Valley in southern Alberta, around 50 kilometres from Pincher Creek and 170 kilometres from Lethbridge.

