Cavalry FC add New Zealand-born midfielder Jay Herdman on loan from Whitecaps

Cavalry FC added midfielder Jay Herdman to their roster Friday, picking up the Whitecaps player on loan for the rest of the season.

Herdman, 20, made 19 appearances in the Major League Soccer Next Pro side, scoring six goals and adding three assists.

Cavalry FC just beat the Canadian Premier League roster freeze deadline of 2 p.m. MST Friday.

Herdman just participated in the Paris Olympics as part of New Zealand’s All-Whites’ U-23 team.

“Jay is an important signing for us, who will provide another attacking option for the run-in,” said Cavalry FC coach and general manager Tommy Wheeldon Jr., in a media release.

“He’s a player that we’ve been tracking since we played against the Whitecaps in pre-season and he has very good quality, with terrific energy and the ability to contribute to goals,” Wheeldon said.

“With the recent injury to Maël Henry, Jay’s positional profile and age helps us with on-field options and minutes that count towards the league’s required 2,000 U-21 domestic minutes during the regular season.”

Cavalry FC next takes on Atletico Ottawa at ATCO Field Sunday at 3 p.m.