Centre Street Bridge reopens after pedestrian struck early Sunday

Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.

The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at Centre Street and Samis Rd N.E., resulting in police closing the bridge between Samis Road and 2nd Avenue N.E.

Police re-opened the bridge shortly before 8 a.m.

EMS confirmed that one adult with life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.