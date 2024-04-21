Centre Street Bridge reopens after pedestrian struck early Sunday
Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.
The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at Centre Street and Samis Rd N.E., resulting in police closing the bridge between Samis Road and 2nd Avenue N.E.
Police re-opened the bridge shortly before 8 a.m.
EMS confirmed that one adult with life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
BREAKING Jury finds Zameer not guilty in Toronto police officer's death
A man accused of fatally running over a Toronto police officer has been found not guilty. More coming.
Tim Hortons refutes potential lawsuit for Roll Up To Win prize snafu
Tim Hortons insists a potential class action lawsuit involving customers who were sent an email by mistake during the company's Roll up to Win contest has "no merit."
Male youth in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of moving GO train and falling: police
A 15-year-old boy is in hospital in life-threatening condition after climbing on top of the GO train, coming into contact with a stationary object and falling just after 12 a.m. on Sunday morning.
What's a Barnacle? It's yellow, sticks and screams if you try to pry it off your car
Barnacles, bright yellow devices used to make sure parking scofflaws pay their tickets, could soon be making their way to cities across Canada.
Young brother and sister dead after suspected drunk driver crashes into birthday party in Michigan
A young brother and sister died and several people were injured, some of them seriously, when a vehicle driven by a suspected drunken driver crashed into a young child's birthday party Saturday at a boat club.
Strong Canadian showing in NHL playoffs is good news for fans
For Russ Jericho, seeing the Edmonton Oilers enter the Stanley Cup playoffs is the culmination of an unlikely passion.
Child not secured, mother holding baby on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario, driver facing charges
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a car that was initially stopped for stunt driving on Highway 401 in eastern Ontario had a child and a baby not safely seated Friday evening.
In domestic abuse, strangulation is a 'hidden' predictor of femicide, experts say
Georgina McGrath, one of many survivors of domestic abuse, says police officers, judges and lawyers need specialized training about strangulation in intimate partner violence cases.
Key players: Who's who at Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial
Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial shifts to opening statements Monday, followed by the start of witness testimony. A jury of seven men and five women, plus six alternates, was picked last week.
Edmonton
Range Road 221 closed due to Sunday morning collision in Ardrossan
Strathcona RCMP are on scene of a Sunday morning collision on Range Road 221 in Ardrossan, Alta.
SUV stolen, owner run over in carjacking on Jasper Avenue Saturday morning: EPS
A man was run over by his own SUV Saturday morning after it was stolen by a carjacker on Jasper Avenue.
Brush fire burning in Grande Prairie County, public asked to avoid area: RCMP
Grande Prairie RCMP are asking the public to avoid the area around a brush fire that is burning Sunday morning.
Lethbridge
Lethbridge gets a new theatre company to showcase city's storytellers
A new theatre group is setting up shop in Lethbridge.
-
Hicks stops 43 shots as Brooks Bandits down Okotoks 4-0 in BCHL series opener
The Okotoks Oilers poured it on Friday night, firing 43 shots at goalie Johnny Hicks, who stopped them all, leading the Brooks Bandits to a 4-0 win.
-
Lethbridge man charged over six incidents where women were approached and solicited
A Lethbridge man has been charged in connection with six different incidents where women were approached and solicited.
Vancouver
Out-of-control wildfire burning in central B.C., visible from Highway 97
An out-of-control wildfire in B.C.’s Cariboo region is suspected to be human caused, according to officials, who say crews were called to a number of blazes Saturday.
-
Drivers warned to expect delays while overpass repairs underway in Delta
Work is now underway to repair an overpass in Delta that sustained significant damage when a commercial truck with an over height load crashed into it last year, according to officials.
-
Whale experts confident orca calf will survive, find family if rescue plan succeeds
The odds of a two-year old killer whale calf surviving in the open ocean on its own and eventually reuniting with family members remain solid if a rescue team manages to free the orca from the Vancouver Island lagoon where she's been trapped for nearly a month, whale experts say.
Vancouver Island
EA Sports simulation predicts Vancouver over Boston in 2024 Stanley Cup final
If EA Sports' annual Stanley Cup playoffs simulation is correct, the Vancouver Canucks are about to exorcise a whole lot of demons.
-
Victoria is B.C.'s 'dopest' city, according to Uber Eats
When it comes to delivery dope, B.C.'s capital comes out on top, according to Uber Eats.
Saskatoon
Saskatoon potters gather for pottery exhibition
The Saskatoon Potters Guild is back with their annual spring exhibition.
-
Saskatoon judge to make ruling on evidence in fatal THC-impaired driving case
A Saskatoon Provincial Court judge will determine whether testimony from a woman, charged with impaired driving causing the death of a child, will be used as evidence in her trial.
-
Saskatoon man facing multiple charges after break-in, stolen vehicle
A 34-year-old Saskatoon man is facing multiple charges after a break-and-enter escalated into an armed robbery.
Regina
'It's very sad': Regina's Centennial Market being forced to close
Regina's Centennial Market (CM) is being forced to close after an inspection by Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) found the building was not up to code.
-
'Recklessly spending tax dollars': Questions arise over cost of government infrastructure projects
Questions are being asked in the legislature about the significant cost of two major government infrastructure projects.
-
Regina fire crews battle early morning blaze, 22 suites displaced
Fire crews battled an early morning blaze that displaced occupants from 22 suites.
Toronto
-
Two people injured in Scarborough crash
Two people are injured after a four-vehicle crash in Scarborough Sunday morning.
-
DeBrusk, Swayman power Bruins over Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1
Jake DeBrusk had two goals and an assist as the Boston Bruins downed the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-1 in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series Saturday.
Montreal
Montreal woman loses close to $25,000 in crypto platform scam
A Montreal woman says she lost close to $25,000 on a fake crypto trading platform she thought was developed by Elon Musk, highlighting the dangers of online scams, which are becoming more and more sophisticated.
-
Nurse OT winner breaks Montreal hearts as Toronto wins PWHL 'Duel at the Top'
Toronto's Sarah Nurse broke Montreal hearts 13 seconds into overtime in front of a record-setting PWHL crowd at the Bell Centre.
-
Situation improving in Montreal's Village, but problems persist
Members of the community in Montreal's Village neighbourhood say they've seen some improvements to local security and cleanliness, but argue Quebec needs to do more to support vulnerable people in the area.
Atlantic
Wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man dies months after exoneration
A wrongfully convicted New Brunswick man who spent decades trying to clear his name before being declared innocent by a judge in January has died at the age of 80.
-
One man in custody after weapons-related incident in Halifax
Halifax Regional Police has taken one man into custody after a weapons incident early Sunday morning.
-
Boil water advisory in place for Middle Musquodoboit after water main break
Halifax Water says water service has been restored to customers in Middle Musquodoboit after a water main break, but a boil water advisory is in effect for the area.
Winnipeg
Winnipeg woman charged after police vehicle rammed in traffic stop
A 25-year-old woman is facing a number of charges following a dangerous chase Saturday evening in Winnipeg’s River Heights and Charleswood neighbourhoods.
-
What Winnipeg Jets fans need to know before heading downtown for Game 1
In preparation for the first Winnipeg Whiteout Street Party of the year, the city is shutting down streets and rerouting transit.
-
‘It’s a real celebration’: Manitoba chefs face off in 2nd annual charity chili competition
Dozens of vendors lifted their ladles for the second annual St. Norbert Farmers’ Market charity chili cook off Saturday.
Ottawa
Taylor Swift law class at Queen’s University making shock waves
A first of its kind entertainment law course centred on Taylor Swift will be offered this fall at Queen’s University.
-
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe finishes London Marathon in just over 4 hours
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe had “a great day” in London Sunday when he ran in the marathon.
-
What is capital gains tax? How is it going to affect the economy and the younger generations?
The federal government says its plan to increase taxes on capital gains is aimed at wealthy Canadians to achieve “tax fairness.”
Northern Ontario
-
-
Northern Ont. man fined after decoy operation catches him hunting on private property
A Thunder Bay man has been fined $2,000 after he was caught in a decoy operation hunting on private land.
Barrie
Here's how Barrie residents are making a difference this weekend ahead of Earth Day
Barrie residents are taking their Spring cleanup to the outdoors this weekend as they move to help clean their neighbourhoods.
-
Orillia OPP records six impaired driving arrests in past week
The driver of a pick-up truck that rolled over in a Saturday afternoon crash on Highway 400 was the sixth driver to be charged by Orillia OPP for impaired operation-related offences in the last seven days.
-
Simcoe County LifeLabs employees protest over wage disparity
LifeLabs workers in Barrie joined others from across the region on Saturday in protesting ahead of a looming strike deadline.
Kitchener
Rider taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries following ATV rollover
A lone rider involved in an ATV rollover has been transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
-
Suspect wanted on 25 charges as part of stolen vehicle investigation in southwestern Ontario
Waterloo regional police are looking for a woman after they recovered nine stolen vehicles and laid more than 50 charges in connection to a fraud investigation.
-
Conestoga College and John Tibbits named in defamation lawsuit
Conestoga College and its president John Tibbits have been named in a defamation lawsuit.
London
'Unproductive day at the table': Negotiations between Western graduate TAs and university stall
Flanked by major union players from the Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) and the Ontario Federation of Labour, graduate-level teaching assistants (GTAs) at Western University remain on the picket line.
-
-
Early morning shooting under investigation by London police 'sounded like a shotgun or rifle,' says neighbour
Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound just before 5 a.m. Saturday in a northwest London neighbourhood.
Windsor
Unifor Local 444 president Dave Cassidy announces he is retiring
Dave Cassidy has held the position of Unifor Local 444 president since 2018.
-
Hundreds race at Point Pelee National Park raising $10K for Crime Stoppers
More than 350 runners and walkers have helped raise approximately $10,000 for Crime Stopppers in Windsor-Essex by participating in the 22nd annual Southern Footprints at Point Pelee National Park.
-
Detroit River marine training boosts cooperation and preparedness, say commanders
Sailors from the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve are conducting exercises on the river alongside various emergency service groups this weekend, aiming to respond effectively in a coordinated manner to water emergencies.