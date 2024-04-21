CALGARY
Calgary

    • Centre Street Bridge reopens after pedestrian struck early Sunday

    Part of Centre Street was closed overnight as police investigated after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The bridge reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) Part of Centre Street was closed overnight as police investigated after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. The bridge reopened shortly before 8 a.m. Sunday morning. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    Share

    Centre Street Bridge has reopened after being closed early Sunday morning for an investigation into a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian that sent one person to hospital.

    The incident took place around 2:15 a.m. at Centre Street and Samis Rd N.E., resulting in police closing the bridge between Samis Road and 2nd Avenue N.E.

    Police re-opened the bridge shortly before 8 a.m.

    EMS confirmed that one adult with life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

