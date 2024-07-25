Fatality confirmed in Legacy townhome fire, 2 Calgary firefighters injured

Calgary police say one person died in a fire in the community of Legacy on Thursday.

The fire also destroyed a townhome and injured two firefighters.

Crews were called to the townhouse in the 100 block of Legacy Path S.E. at 3 a.m.

They arrived to find flames shooting out of the second and third-storey windows.

Firefighters initially tried attacking the fire from the inside, but the structure was already badly damaged.

The Calgary Fire Department says two firefighters fell through the floor during their battle with the blaze.

Both were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

It took crews 20 apparatus and around three hours to get the fire under control.

A city bus was brought in to temporarily shelter people evacuated from the adjacent units.

The fire department says most people are now back in their homes, but three units are still evacuated.

Officials say most people were able to self-evacuate, but crews were unable to locate one person from one of the units.

The unit where the fire started is a complete loss, and the adjacent units are damaged but salvageable.

Crews will remain at the home throughout Thursday monitoring hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.