Wildfire near Banff not threatening public safety, infrastructure: Parks officials

Officials with Banff National Park say a wildfire burning south of Hector Lake hasn't grown since it was first reported on Wednesday.

The fire, formerly known as the Waputik Peak Wildfire, is estimated to be six hectares in size, officials said.

It was sparked by lightning.

In a Thursday morning update shared to social media, Banff National Park said the blaze has seen approximately 10-15 mm of rain.

"There is no threat to public safety or infrastructure at this time, with no threat to the community of Lake Louise or the Town of Banff," said the post.

"While there is no current threat to public safety, now is the time to be prepared as situations are dynamic and can change easily."

There are no other wildfires burning in Banff National Park.

You can report any wildfires, illegal campfires or suspicious smoke to Parks Canada's Emergency Dispatch by calling 403-762-4506.

You can also sign up for Voyent Alert to receive emergency information in Banff National Park by visiting voyent-alert.com.