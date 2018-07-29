Police charged a man after he drove a stolen vehicle dangerously on Friday, leading an officer to discharge a weapon.

23-year-old Christopher Dwight Leaming is facing charges of possession of stolen property over $5,000, dangerous driving and flight from police.

Officers first spotted the stolen Ford F150 truck at about 4:00 p.m. on Friday on Edmonton Trail. The HAWCS helicopter and Tact Team were called in to follow the vehicle. Police decided to intervene after seeing the truck veer onto sidewalks and into oncoming traffic before going through the Chinook Centre parking lot. A CPS tactical unit intentionally crashed into the truck near Heritage Drive and Macleod Trail and it was at that time that an officer fired shots.

Two people were taken into custody and another one was transported to hospital with minor injuries not sustained by gunfire. No one else was hurt.

The officer who fired the gun is now on a standard 30-day administrative leave while ASIRT continues its investigation. Leaming remains in custody until his next court appearance on Thursday.