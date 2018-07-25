A man who was identified by the public after police put out a plea for information has been charged in a series of cigarette thefts.

Police say nine cases were reported between June 14 and July 12 and that in one of the incidents, the suspect tossed a slushy drink at the clerk before making off with the cigarettes.

He was located in the city’s southeast by police and arrested.

Daniel Owen Ellis, 53, is facing three counts of theft under $5,000 and police say more charges are pending.

Ellis is scheduled to appear in court on September 10, 2018.