Suspect sought in series of cigarette thefts from Calgary convenience stores
Investigators say a suspect in a series of cigarette thefts dove over the counter to nab packages from a display case. (Supplied)
Published Friday, July 13, 2018 11:07AM MDT
Last Updated Friday, July 13, 2018 1:23PM MDT
Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a rash of cigarette thefts from a number of convenience stores since mid-June.
Police say that since June 14, they have had eight reports of a man entering a number of convenience stores in the southeast and lunging over the counter to steal packages of cigarettes from a display case.
In one incident, the suspect threw a drink at the clerk before taking the cigarettes.
No one has been injured in the incidents so far.
The suspect is described as:
- Caucasian
- 173 cm to 178 cm tall
- medium build
- clean shaven
- short grey hair
- missing a number of teeth
Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:
TALK: 1-800-222-8477
TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org