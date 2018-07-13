Investigators are seeking the public’s help to identify a man wanted in connection with a rash of cigarette thefts from a number of convenience stores since mid-June.

Police say that since June 14, they have had eight reports of a man entering a number of convenience stores in the southeast and lunging over the counter to steal packages of cigarettes from a display case.

In one incident, the suspect threw a drink at the clerk before taking the cigarettes.

No one has been injured in the incidents so far.

The suspect is described as:

Caucasian

173 cm to 178 cm tall

medium build

clean shaven

short grey hair

missing a number of teeth

Anyone with information about the suspect’s identity is asked to call the Calgary Police Service non-emergency line at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously using either of the following methods:

TALK: 1-800-222-8477

TYPE: www.calgarycrimestoppers.org