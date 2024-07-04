Charges laid in deadly Shawnessy hotel shooting: Calgary police
Calgary police say charges have been laid in a shooting death inside a southeast hotel this spring.
Officers were called to the Super 8 in the 0-100 block of Shawville Road S.E. around 3 p.m. on Monday, March 25, for reports of a shooting.
The victim, 29-year-old Liban Abdirahman, was found suffering from gunshot wounds and declared dead at the scene.
He was Calgary's fourth homicide victim of 2024.
On Thursday, police announced a suspect had been arrested in Red Deer and transported to Calgary.
Ahmed Abdi Hassan, 29, is charged with one count of second-degree murder in Abdirahman's death.
He is set to appear in court on July 11.
