Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
Charges laid in smashing of Peace Bridge windowpanes that caused $1M in damage
One man is facing charges after 80 per cent of the glass windowpanes on Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge were shattered over the weekend, causing nearly $1 million in damage.
The vandalism to the 70 panels happened at around 4 a.m. on Sunday, July 24.
Witnesses reported a man using a hammer, rebar and bricks to smash the glass as he walked from one side of the bridge to the other, pushing a shopping cart with him as he went.
On Wednesday, police said 58-year-old Brian Douglas Jensen had been charged in relation to the most recent vandalism, as well as a separate incident on June 18 where, at around 1:10 a.m., a single windowpane on the same bridge was shattered.
Jensen is charged with two counts each of mischief to property over $5,000, disturbing the peace, possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, breaches of a conditional sentence order and a bylaw infraction for unlawful disposal of waste in a park.
He is scheduled to appear in court on Friday, Aug. 5, 2022.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Calgary Police Service's non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.
PEACE BRIDGE VANDALISM COSTING CALGARIANS
Damage to the glass panelling on Calgary's iconic Peace Bridge on Sunday, July 24, 2022. The bridge, built a decade ago in 2012, is so frequently vandalised that city officials recently launched a new campaign aimed at reducing intentional damage to the structure.
According to city officials, an average of six panels broken every year, and it costs roughly $80,000 a year to remove and replace the broken panels. This does not include the cost of the panels themselves, as the city has been using replacement panels provided when the bridge was first built.
Recently, the city has been looking into the possibility of using alternate materials other than glass for windowpanes.
“We know the Peace Bridge is an iconic art structure in our city, and we know Calgarians are upset by the vandalism and damage caused to something that is meant to be enjoyed by everyone,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Liana Deegan said on Monday.
Anyone who witnesses Peace Bridge vandalism in progress is asked to call 911.
Calgary Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Heat warning issued for Calgary, storm potential this weekend
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
Pope asked to renounce Doctrine of Discovery – what is it?
Amid Pope Francis' 'penitential' journey in Canada, Indigenous people and advocates are calling for the repudiation of the 'Doctrine of Discovery,' a centuries-old policy they say is responsible for colonial and systematic injustices.
'Urgent' response required as monkeypox cases rise in Canada: Tam
With 745 confirmed cases of monkeypox in Canada, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam says that an 'urgent' response is required to address the outbreak, and is encouraging those at highest risk to get vaccinated.
LIVE SOON | Pope Francis in Quebec City for final days of Indigenous reconciliation visit
A plane carrying Pope Francis landed Wednesday in Quebec's capital city for the next leg of what the pontiff has described as a 'penitential' Canadian journey focused on addressing the harms of Indigenous residential schools.
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
2 men charged with murder in shooting of man acquitted in Air India bombings
Two people have been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a man who was acquitted in the 1985 Air India bombings, police in British Columbia say.
Tony Dow, 'Leave It to Beaver' star, has died
Tony Dow, an actor and director best known for portraying Wally Cleaver on the sitcom 'Leave It to Beaver,' died Wednesday morning, according to his manager Frank Bilotta, citing Dow's son Christopher. He was 77.
In fighting gun crime, Canada has an American problem
Exclusive data obtained by Reuters for Ontario, Canada's most populous province, shows that when handguns involved in crimes were traced in 2021, they were overwhelmingly -- 85 per cent of the time -- found to have come from the United States.
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring, sexually assaulting children in Edmonton area
At least six children were allegedly victimized by an Edmonton man now facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference and making and transmitting child pornography, law enforcement officials say.
-
Pope leaves Alberta for next stops in reconciliation journey
Pope Francis left Edmonton, Alta., Wednesday morning to continue his 'penitential pilgrimage' across Canada.
-
Canmore company fires employee over controversial transphobic email
A Canmore food company is at the centre of controversy after its owner apparently sent a transphobic email to Canmore Pride.
Vancouver
-
2 dead from multi-vehicle crash after driver allegedly flees from Metro Vancouver Transit Police
Two people are dead after a multi-vehicle crash involving a driver who allegedly fled from police late Tuesday night.
-
B.C. teacher suspended after 'crossing boundaries' with two teenage students
A B.C. high school teacher has been suspended for one month for "inappropriate interactions" with two students, including kissing one on the forehead and texting another that he loved them.
-
$8M worth of fentanyl, cocaine and meth seized in VPD investigation
Organized crime investigators say they seized more than $8 million worth of drugs while executing search warrants in Metro Vancouver last week.
Atlantic
-
Senior Mountie says early descriptions of mass shooting not 'consistent' with reality
The Mountie who was among the first to tell the public about the 2020 mass shooting in Nova Scotia testified today that some of the early descriptions police provided were not 'consistent' with the reality of what had happened.
-
'I'm truly sorry that we've failed you': Chief Supt. Darren Campbell to victims’ families
On Tuesday, in his final moments of his two-day testimony at the Mass Casualty Commission, Chief Supt. Darren Campbell apologized to the victims’ families and promised to do better.
-
Halifax's Public Gardens reopen to public after trees damaged with axe
Halifax’s Public Gardens have reopened to the public after someone broke into the gardens and damaged roughly 30 trees with an axe earlier this week.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. teacher barred from teaching shop class after student's hair ripped out by machine
A B.C. teacher is barred from teaching in "any classroom in which there is machinery with moving parts" after several students were injured in his woodshop class, including one eighth-grader who lost a large clump of hair and had to get stitches after an accident with a wood planer.
-
Victoria opens public cooling centres due to heat wave
The City of Victoria has opened three public cooling centres as the region endures a multi-day heat wave.
-
Esquimalt and Songhees nations buy historic waterfront land from BC Hydro
Members of the Esquimalt and Songhees First Nations are celebrating now that 4.5 hectares of prime real estate in Victoria is back in the hands of the Lekwungen people.
Toronto
-
Ontario hospital network mourns loss of three doctors who died within a week
A hospital network in Ontario is mourning the loss of three doctors who died within days of one another last week.
-
Fencing installed near train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. day after child struck and killed
Crews were seen installing fencing near a set of train tracks in Mississauga, Ont. a little over 12 hours after a young girl was struck and killed by a GO Train in the area.
-
Toronto police believe same teenage boy responsible for 4 sex assaults on east-end trails
Toronto police say they believe the same teenage boy is responsible for four recent sexual assaults on walking trails in the city’s east end.
Montreal
-
Police fatally shoot RCMP officer after alleged attack on woman and teen in Monteregie, Que.
An RCMP officer was killed by Quebec police Wednesday morning after he allegedly attacked a woman and teenager at his home in Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Montérégie.
-
Pope Francis arrives in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton
The plane carrying Pope Francis has arrived in Quebec City after leaving Edmonton this morning.
-
'We need to talk about that hurt': Inside a healing tent in Quebec City
With the Pope en route to Quebec City, Indigenous support workers are offering their services to those in need.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One person killed in skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police say there was a skydiving incident in Arnprior, Ont. on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Eastern Ontario tornado: The story of the man inside this truck
An Ontario man survived with minor injuries after his truck was thrown more than 20 metres from the roadway during a tornado in eastern Ontario.
-
Ottawa police release video of Ritchie Street shooting suspects
Ottawa police have released video of suspects in a brazen daytime shooting that left one person with critical injuries earlier this month.
Kitchener
-
Local sculptor commissioned by Pope Francis
A St. Jacob’s man is the creator of the statue Pope Francis unveiled during his visit to Alberta.
-
Second person dies from collision near Drayton, police identify victims
A crash in Mapleton Township on Monday left one person dead and another suffering life-threatening injuries.
-
Five teens among six charged following drug trafficking investigation in Waterloo region: police
Waterloo regional police have charged six people after conducting multiple search warrants in Waterloo region.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon police request video from public in search for mom and 7-year-old son
Investigators are looking for any video or dash-cam footage that might aid in the search for a missing mom and her seven-year-old son.
-
Watch the moment firefighters save a man hanging from a Saskatoon high-rise
A man who apparently lost his footing while working outside Saskatchewan's tallest building was feeling thankful late Wednesday morning after he was rescued by firefighters.
-
Saskatoon investigating reports of violence on city buses
Saskatoon city council has asked for a report on the extent of violence in the city’s transit system.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury woman's lawyer on murder charge being dropped
Following the stunning development involving a charge against a Sudbury woman accused of her estranged husband's murder, CTV News spoke to the defendant's lawyer at the courthouse Wednesday morning.
-
North Bay police investigate armed home invasion
The North Bay Police Service is asking for the public’s help as it investigates a home invasion involving three suspects.
-
Northern Ontario city returns four acres to nearby First Nation
In an act of reconciliation and economic development, a northern Ontario city is returning four acres of waterfront property to a nearby First Nation.
Winnipeg
-
'Another piece of information': Photos of residential school children discovered in Roman archives
An archivist with the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation (NCTR) is hoping to soon be able to digitize photos from Canada’s residential school system found in Rome with the hope of helping to identify children who were at the schools.
-
Woman dead after being hit by dump truck: Winnipeg police
A woman died Wednesday afternoon after she was hit by a dump truck in Winnipeg's North End.
-
Funnel clouds possible in Winnipeg, parts of southeastern Manitoba: Environment Canada
Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a weather statement for the City of Winnipeg and parts of southeastern Manitoba saying conditions are favourable for funnel clouds.
Regina
-
These rural Sask. communities are slated to get cell service upgrades
Cell towers serving 30 rural Saskatchewan communities are slated to be upgraded to improve wireless service.
-
Here's what's happening at the Queen City Ex
The annual Queen City Exhibition (QCX) is set to be filled to the brim with musical performances, rides, festival foods, and much more from Aug. 3 to Aug. 7 at the REAL District.
-
New Tylosaur exhibit opens at T. Rex Discovery Centre
The T. Rex Discovery Centre (TRDC) in Eastend, Sask. has put the final touches on a new Tylosaur exhibit, which also includes a new display panel.