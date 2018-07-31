Beiseker RCMP have released several photos as they continue to investigate a vehicle theft from a residence that happened around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 28th.

A Beiseker man, in his 50s, ended up in hospital with minor injuries after trying to stop the theft of his truck.

It was the second time someone had stolen one of the man’s vehicles.

Police say around 6:00 a.m. on July 22nd, the homeowner noticed someone breaking into his garage and stealing a 2016 Dodge Challenger from the garage.

It turns out several keys were stolen including the keys to the Dodge 3500 truck which was stolen July 28th.

Two men and a woman fled the scene in the truck, along with a second vehicle, a red Kia Sportage.

RCMP obtained surveillance of the suspects from various locations including Cochrane and Airdrie.

They also have a photo of the suspect vehicle, the red Kia Sportage.

They ask anyone with any information about these crimes, or who can identify these suspects, to call the Beiseker RCMP at 403-947-3420, or call your local police detachment.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).