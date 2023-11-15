Charges pending in high-speed Memorial Drive crash: Calgary police

Calgary police say charges are pending in a high-speed crash on Memorial Drive on Wednesday that sent two people to hospital.

Emergency crews were called to Memorial Drive and Ninth Street N.E. at 1:15 a.m. for reports of a collision.

In a statement, police said it's believed two vehicles, a 2023 Genesis G70 and a 2018 Mercedes Benz 250, were travelling westbound on Memorial when they collided.

"The Genesis subsequently hit a barrier near the Bridgeland CTrain Station and the Mercedes collided with a nearby retaining wall."

Police said the occupants of the Genesis fled, while the man and woman in the Mercedes, both in their early 20s, were transported to hospital in serious condition.

"Our Traffic Section continues to investigate this collision and we are asking anyone with information or CCTV footage to contact police."

Anyone with information can call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.