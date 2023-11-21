Crown stays charges against teen brothers accused in Calgary murder

The Crown has stayed charges against a pair of brothers who were accused in a fatal shooting in northeast Calgary last week.

In an emailed statement, the Alberta Crown Prosecution Service (ACPS) confirmed the charges against the accused, a 14-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man, were stayed due to new information.

“Further investigation following the laying of charges has resulted in additional information requiring a reassessment of the prosecution standard,” the ACPS said in the statement.

“The totality of the evidence presently does not support a prosecution.”

The charges were connected to a fatal shooting in the Calgary community of Marlborough Park on Nov. 13.

Police said a man was shot to death in his vehicle in the parking lot of the Trans Canada Centre, in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E., just before 2 p.m. on Nov. 13.

Two additional people were injured and were taken to hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

An 18-year-old man, the boy’s brother, was also charged with one count of accessory to murder after the fact.

The 14-year-old could not be named under the provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act. The man was also not named, due to his relation to the boy.

Police identified the victim as 23-year-old Rami Hajj Ali. Ali was Calgary’s 18th homicide of 2023.

This is a breaking news update, more information will be provided when it is available…