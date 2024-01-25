CALGARY
    • Charmed star Rose McGowan added to 2024 Calgary Expo lineup

    Rose McGowan has been added to the lineup of the 2024 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo. (Photo: X@Calgaryexpo) Rose McGowan has been added to the lineup of the 2024 Calgary Comic and Entertainment Expo. (Photo: X@Calgaryexpo)
    Calgary Expo added another well-known name from the cast of Charmed to its lineup for the April event.

    Rose McGowan, who played Paige Matthews will join Holly Marie Combs, who played Piper Halliwell, at the BMO Centre event, which features celebrities, voice actors, gaming stars, comic creators and cosplayers.

    In addition to her role on Charmed, McGowan is a well-known activist. She was recognized by TIME Magazine in 2017 as a Silence Breaker for speaking out about sexual assault and harassment in Hollywood, most specifically in regards to Harvey Weinstein. She also starred in the Quentin Tarantino-Robert Rodriguez double-feature Grindhouse in 2007.

    Calgary Expo also announced earlier this week that Keith David has a work conflict and won’t be able to attend Calgary Expo this year. If you bought a photo-op with Keith, Expo will contact you shortly.

    The Calgary Expo takes place April 25-28. For more information and tickets, go here.

