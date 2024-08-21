Check your tickets: Five Alberta winners in Tuesday's Lotto Max draw

Five Lotto Max tickets purchased in Alberta won big on Tuesday night’s draw – with prize money totalling more than $3 million.

Two tickets, purchased outside of Calgary and Edmonton, each won $1 million by matching one of the 44 Maxmillions prizes, with numbers 2, 3, 5, 6, 16, 21 and 38; and 12, 17, 20, 23, 29, 30 and 48.

Two other tickets, also purchased outside of Calgary and Edmonton, matched another Maxmillions number, to each win $500,000. The shared winning numbers were 4, 15, 20, 25, 29, 42 and 43.

A ticket purchased in Calgary also won one of the Maxmillions draws and will split the prize with two other tickets purchased somewhere in Regina and Ontario. The holder of the ticket matching 2, 18, 19, 22, 30, 39 and 41 will take home $333,333.40.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation is looking to find the winners of these prizes.

Ticketholders have one year to claim their prize and can start the claim process by contacting Player Care at 1-800-665-3313.