Chef and 'The Bear' actor, producer Matty Matheson coming to Calgary

    Perhaps best known for his role as handyman Neil Fak on The Bear, author and chef Matty Matheson is coming to Calgary this fall.

    Matheson not only acts on the FX show, but serves as an executive producer.

    He'll come to Calgary for a Nov. 16 Q&A at the Bella Concert Hall, presented by Wordfest and The Taylor Centre for the Performing Arts.

    "Wordfest brings the tastiest authors and innovators of our time to Calgary," said CEO Shelley Youngblut.

    "We’ve been working on this for more than a year, and we’re especially overjoyed to finally be presenting him on the heels of his epic Emmy Awards haul last weekend, in one of his only Canadian appearances."

    Tickets for the event are on sale online at wordfest.com, and include a signed copy of Matheson’s new cookbook Soups, Salads, Sandwiches.

