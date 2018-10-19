A young boy who was hit by a vehicle on a northeast street on Friday morning has died in hospital.

Emergency crews were called to the 1800 block of Valleyview Road N.E. at about 8:40 a.m. for reports of a collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian.

The three-year-old boy was taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital in life threatening condition but later died from his injuries.

“Our understanding is there was a Ford Focus that was travelling eastbound and as it did so, it struck a young child.” said CPS Sgt. Colin Foster. “As a result of the collision, the child was taken to the Children’s Hospital by EMS.

There is no word yet on whether charges will be laid. Police say there is no indication that speed, drugs or alcohol were involved.

”We believe at the moment that the child was crossing the road, going to a day home, but that is still under investigation, so we haven’t confirmed that at the moment,” said Foster.

The Collision Reconstruction Team is at the scene.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision to contact them at the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234.