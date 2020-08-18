CALGARY -- Search crews from Rocky Mountain House managed to reunite two children with their father Tuesday evening after the man went missing for a short time while hiking.

The two youths, aged eight and 14-years-old, were spotted walking alone on a trail in Ram Falls Provincial Park about 4:45 p.m. and told first responders their dad was missing in the bush.

That prompted a search by members of Rocky Mountain House Rescue and Alberta conservation officers, and the father was found just before 7 p.m. by a civilian.

No injuries were reported.

Ram Falls Provincial Park is about 250 kilometres northwest of Calgary.