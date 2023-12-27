Circle K history celebrated with a large wall of fame mural

Over the years, there have been some fantastic hockey players who have skated in the Circle K Classic.

Sidney Crosby would likely be on top of that list.

The tournament started in 1978 when it was known as the CP Tournament.

Two years later, Mac's took over and the tournament held that name until a couple of years ago, when Circle K took over as the title sponsor.

At the Ken Bracko Arena at the Max Bell Centre, you can learn all about the history of the tournament from a huge mural on the south wall.

Kevin Kobelka, who is part of the organizing committee, says it's like taking a trip down memory lane.

"We wanted to do something to kind of memorialize all the different years we've had," he said.

"With the new technology and the ability to put stickers and paint basically right onto the walls here, we've been able to create a Wall of Fame that really celebrates the great history we've had of the tournament all the way back to 1978."

BACKLUND A CHAMP

The wall includes a list of past champions and scoring leaders throughout the years.

Flames' captain Mikael Backlund has his name on the wall.

He came over with Team Sweden in 2005 and they won it all. Backlund says he's always had fond memories of the tournament.

"I remember being super excited to come over to North America for the first time and get to experience playing hockey in Canada," he said.

"You know, growing up in Sweden, you dream about playing in the NHL and you know Canada is the biggest hockey country in the world.

"Coming over here to play was a big step in my career and I was super excited."

AWESOME TOURNAMENT

Teammate Connor Zary played for the Saskatoon Contacts in 2016. His team also made it to the final but the result was different.

Zary and his team lost to Belarus but he says it was an experience he'll never forget.

"I remember I was really excited," said the Flames rookie.

"I think we left Christmas Day and started off the tournament on Boxing Day. It was an awesome tournament and obviously we made it to the final and that makes it a lot better when you're winning and doing that.

"I have really good memories of playing in that tournament, it was really fun."

PLAYING IN FRONT OF FAMILY

Dillon Dube of the Flames also played in the tournament.

He was attending Notre Dame from Wilcox, Sask., and the chance to come home and play in front of family meant everything to the young player.

"You know a lot goes into that tournament so when you get to play in it, it means a lot," he said. "Especially being from Calgary.

"I was out in Saskatchewan playing and to come home and play in front of my parents, which felt like forever that I got to do that.

"That's the biggest thing that I remember is being able to play in front of my family again which is a pretty cool experience."

TWICE THE FUN

Flames alumni Cory Sarich got to play in the tournament twice with the Saskatoon Contacts.

The first was in 1994 when he was 15, but his entire team got sick.

1995 was much better for Sarich as he made the all-star team.

Sarich says back in those days, it was your first time facing players you had heard about.

"It was just a great opportunity to see where you would stack up and it was tangible to put a face to a name for a change because a lot of these kids you heard of were great players across Western Canada but you never got to see them," he said.

The Circle K Classic will be played at the Max Bell Centre and the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex this year.

The tournament opens on Dec. 27 and the final will be held at the Ken Bracko Arena at Max Bell on Jan. 1, 2024.