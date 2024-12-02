City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road

Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street.

In late October, residents living on the side of Moraine Road N.E. in their RVs were given eviction notices by the city saying that road maintenance and the installation of "No Parking" signs were going to take place as of Nov. 21.

However, winter weather delayed those plans for the city.

City crews put up temporary no parking signs along the road on Sunday, stating that parking is prohibited between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

On Monday morning, police, bylaw, parking authority and tow trucks were at the scene to begin ticketing and removing vehicles.

The city has said it wants to fill potholes, remove debris and restore the boulevard.

Some of the motorhome owners told CTV News they have made arrangements to move into homes but aren’t ready to go just yet.

Area councillor Andre Chabot said recently that the situation is unsafe and he’s working on a plan for an alternative temporary location.

More details to come…

With files from CTV News Calgary’s Jordan Kanygin and Shaun Frenette