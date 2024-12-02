CALGARY
Calgary

    • City begins ticketing, towing motorhomes parked along N.E. Calgary road

    Calgary parking authority officers are seen ticketing a motorhome parked along Moraine Road in northeast Calgary. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News) Calgary parking authority officers are seen ticketing a motorhome parked along Moraine Road in northeast Calgary. (Jordan Kanygin/CTV News)
    Share

    Bylaw officers are ticketing and towing several motorhomes parked along a northeast Calgary street.

    In late October, residents living on the side of Moraine Road N.E. in their RVs were given eviction notices by the city saying that road maintenance and the installation of "No Parking" signs were going to take place as of Nov. 21.

    However, winter weather delayed those plans for the city.

    City crews put up temporary no parking signs along the road on Sunday, stating that parking is prohibited between Nov. 22 and Dec. 6.

    On Monday morning, police, bylaw, parking authority and tow trucks were at the scene to begin ticketing and removing vehicles.

    The city has said it wants to fill potholes, remove debris and restore the boulevard.

    Some of the motorhome owners told CTV News they have made arrangements to move into homes but aren’t ready to go just yet.

    Area councillor Andre Chabot said recently that the situation is unsafe and he’s working on a plan for an alternative temporary location.

    More details to come…

    With files from CTV News Calgary’s Jordan Kanygin and Shaun Frenette

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News