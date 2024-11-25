'Motorhomes on Moraine' get winter weather reprieve from city but it's temporary

Eight motorhome residents remain along Moraine Road N.E., following a 30-day permit and eviction notice that expired last week.

In late October, residents living on the side of the road in their RVs were given notices by the city that road maintenance and the installation of "No Parking" signs were going to take place as of Nov. 21.

Last week's snow dump nixed those plans.

"All we're asking for is a little dignity and respect," said Victor LaRock, who has lived on the industrial street for a decade.

"They're creating new situations to try to force us. If they put up 'No Parking' signs and we're still parked here, they finally have grounds to force us out."

LaRock says he has taken the city to court and fought hard to remain on the street.

He is on disability payments, making up to $800 monthly.

LaRock says he can't afford to leave, and he's hoping a new petition he launched will see Calgarians side with him until a permanent solution is found.

"The goal is to try to get as many signatures as possible so that we can show the city that the people who live in this city care more, apparently more than the city does," he said.

"Because they made a promise to actually do something to help us out, and now they're kicking us in the teeth, saying, 'We're not helping freeloaders.' We've never asked for anything for free. We've asked for a spot to park that's reasonable."

The city says in a statement that due to current weather conditions, it will not carry out planned road maintenance or enforcement.

"RV owners were informed that they should still plan to move as soon as possible and be ready to do so on short notice," read the statement.

"While there is no formal deadline, work will resume as weather allows, and the special permission to use the space is no longer in effect."

Ward 10 councillor Andre Chabot says the area has become unsafe.

"It's a dangerous location," he said.

"The road is not designed to accommodate people parking on one side and have heavy truck traffic going in both directions on the same road. It just doesn't work."

Chabot adds he doesn't want RVs parking on other streets.

"Ideally, we don't want them to be parked on the street," he said.

"We don't want people living in RVs on the street. It sort of encourages that sort of behaviour, and we don't think that's an appropriate use for our streets."

A temporary location has been suggested by the city in the southeast, but the group says it will only accommodate one or two RVs.

"Have to be a completely separate site where we can accommodate water, proper disposal of wastewater and maybe electricity and who knows what else," Chabot said.

"They want to quiet us down and shut us up," LaRock said.

"Splitting us up is the best way to do that. ... They want to wash their hands of us and not come up with any kind of solution."

Chabot plans to draft a notice of motion by year's end and present it to council.

He hopes to see council vote on a more permanent solution in a year's time.