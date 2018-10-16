The city continues to host public information sessions to engage with Calgarians and gather input on how people feel about hosting another Olympics in 2026

An open house will be held at Dalhousie Community Association on Tuesday evening and the goal is to understand whether Calgarians think hosting the games will help or hinder the city’s future.

There are still concerns about funding a potential Olympic bid.

It will cost an estimated $5.2 billion to host the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games and the total cost to the public is pegged at $3 billion.

If Calgary wins the bid, the province says it will commit $700 million. Under a policy for international hosting, the federal government could chip in as much as $1.5 billion and the rest would have to be covered by the city.

The public engagement campaign is well underway and the city is hosting a number of open houses over the next few weeks:

Tuesday 16 October 2018 05:00 PM – 08:00 PM

Open House - Dalhousie Community Association

Wednesday 17 October 2018 05:00 PM – 08:00 PM

Open House - Hotel Blackfoot

Thursday 18 October 2018 05:00 PM – 08:00 PM

Open House - Cardel Recreation Centre

Friday 19 October 2018 11:30 AM – 01:30 PM

Pop-up event at the Scotia Centre and TD Square +15

Friday 19 October 2018 05:30 PM – 09:30 PM

Pop-up event at the Saddle Dome

Saturday 20 October 2018 10:00 AM – 01:00 PM

Open House - Killarney/Glengarry Community Association

Saturday 20 October 2018 05:30 PM – 09:30 PM

Pop-up event at McMahon Stadium

Tuesday 23 October 2018 05:00 PM – 08:00 PM

Open House - Genesis Centre

Tuesday 23 October 2018 11:30 AM – 01:30 PM

Pop-up event at the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology

Wednesday 24 October 2018 11:30 AM – 01:30 PM

Pop-up event at Mount Royal University, Wyckham House

Wednesday 24 October 2018 05:00 PM – 08:00 PM

Open House - Calgary Marlborough Community Association

Friday 26 October 2018 11:30 AM – 01:30 PM

Pop-up event at the Core and Bankers Hall +15

A plebiscite will be held on November 13 to give Calgarians a chance to weigh in on whether or not Calgary should make a bid for the games.

Cities were invited to bid for the 2026 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games by the IOC earlier this month.

Invited candidates must submit a formal bid proposal by January and a host city will be selected by the IOC Session in September 2019.

