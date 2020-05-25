City council passes vote banning conversion therapy
Calgary city council voted 14-1 Monday to ban the practice of conversion therapy.
CALGARY -- Calgary city council voted almost unanimously Monday afternoon to ban conversion therapy, a practice that aims to change a person's sexual preference or gender identity.
It supported a proposal drafted by a council committee banning the practice and offering fines of up to $10,000 for anyone advertising or offering the therapy.
According to social media reports by Postmedia reporter Madeline Smith, council voted unanimously for first reading of the conversion therapy ban bylaw, but Coun. Joe Magliocca voted against second and third reading, so it's now a 14-1 vote in favour of approving the bylaw.
The vote was praised by various councillors on social media, and echoed by NDP leader Rachel Notley and kd lang, among many others.
This is a developing story. More to come...