CALGARY -- Calgary city council voted almost unanimously Monday afternoon to ban conversion therapy, a practice that aims to change a person's sexual preference or gender identity.

It supported a proposal drafted by a council committee banning the practice and offering fines of up to $10,000 for anyone advertising or offering the therapy.

According to social media reports by Postmedia reporter Madeline Smith, council voted unanimously for first reading of the conversion therapy ban bylaw, but Coun. Joe Magliocca voted against second and third reading, so it's now a 14-1 vote in favour of approving the bylaw.

We've made history today. #yyccc unanimously passed the bylaw prohibiting conversion therapy in Calgary making ours a more tolerant and loving city #LoveIsLove pic.twitter.com/L5cLd2ED9Z — Evan Woolley (@EWoolleyWard8) May 25, 2020

The vote was praised by various councillors on social media, and echoed by NDP leader Rachel Notley and kd lang, among many others.

Big congratulations today to the City of Calgary for banning the harmful practice of conversion therapy! #ableg #yyccc #abhealth pic.twitter.com/67LmpX2JYP — Rachel Notley (@RachelNotley) May 25, 2020

This is a developing story. More to come...