Committee approves draft of conversion therapy ban bylaw, council vote slated for May 25
LGBTQ supporters celebrate after Calgary city council voted to ban conversion therapy in Feb. 2020.
CALGARY -- The City of Calgary's community and protective services committee has unanimously approved a proposed bylaw that would ban conversion therapy.
The bylaw's approval is now in the hands of city council.
In February, council voted unanimously in favour of prohibiting conversion therapy — an effort to make LGBTQ people conform and adopt heterosexual tendencies — in Calgary.
The committee drafted a proposed bylaw banning the practice and leading to fines for anyone found to be advertising or offering the therapy.
City staff received more than 600 pages of submissions — in support of or opposing the bylaw — from members of the public.
City council is scheduled to vote on the proposed bylaw on May 25.