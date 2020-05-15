CALGARY -- The City of Calgary's community and protective services committee has unanimously approved a proposed bylaw that would ban conversion therapy.

The bylaw's approval is now in the hands of city council.

In February, council voted unanimously in favour of prohibiting conversion therapy — an effort to make LGBTQ people conform and adopt heterosexual tendencies — in Calgary.

The committee drafted a proposed bylaw banning the practice and leading to fines for anyone found to be advertising or offering the therapy.

City staff received more than 600 pages of submissions — in support of or opposing the bylaw — from members of the public.

City council is scheduled to vote on the proposed bylaw on May 25.