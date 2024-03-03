CALGARY
Calgary

    City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow

    City crews are out clearing Calgary's Priority 1 roads, including Memorial and Crowchild Sunday morning after the city was hit with 18 centimetres of snow Saturday. (Photo: X@yyctransportation) City crews are out clearing Calgary's Priority 1 roads, including Memorial and Crowchild Sunday morning after the city was hit with 18 centimetres of snow Saturday. (Photo: X@yyctransportation)
    The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.

    Snow clearing czar Chris McGeachy said in a media release early Sunday morning that crews were working their way down the priority list, with the busiest first.

    According to the city’s website, crews spend the first 18 hours plowing and removing snow on Priority 1 routes.

    According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary was hit with 18 centimetres of snow Saturday.

    ECCC added that there’s a 30 per cent chance of more snow flurries Sunday, with windchills this morning around -30.

