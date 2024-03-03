City crews clearing main routes out after Saturday snowstorm in Calgary dumps 18 cm of snow

The City of Calgary’s snow crews were out clearing the busiest roads after a major snow dump Saturday.

Snow clearing czar Chris McGeachy said in a media release early Sunday morning that crews were working their way down the priority list, with the busiest first.

According to the city’s website, crews spend the first 18 hours plowing and removing snow on Priority 1 routes.

Follow along with our snowplows on our live updating map! You can find this link, and many other informative pages at https://t.co/eE0ljPokh1 #yycsnow pic.twitter.com/O4sRnsPviF — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) March 3, 2024

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Calgary was hit with 18 centimetres of snow Saturday.

ECCC added that there’s a 30 per cent chance of more snow flurries Sunday, with windchills this morning around -30.