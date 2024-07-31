City detects new wire snap along water main, is still assessing pipe-diver data

Another wire snap along Calgary's recently repaired feeder main and further analysis of data mean the city remains under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions.

Calgarians have been living with some amount of water restrictions, indoors or out, since the feeder main ruptured in June.

Since then, the city has been inching toward a return to normalcy.

"Last night, we detected an additional wire snap in the feeder main," the city said in a release issued on Wednesday.

Officials have previously said these wire snaps "are not a sign that a feeder main break is imminent."

There have been just shy of a dozen of them.

"We continue to monitor the drinking water distribution system for any pressure changes, signs of stress on the pipe or other potential issues," the city said in Wednesday's release.

"We also continue to analyze the preliminary data from our pipe-diver device, which we deployed earlier this month to inspect the entire length of the feeder main.

"We will remain in Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions for now."

More information about what is and isn't allowed under Stage 1 outdoor water restrictions is available on the City of Calgary website.

According to the city, Calgarians used 611 million litres of water on Tuesday, "which was as expected."