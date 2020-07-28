AIRDRIE -- The City of Airdrie is the latest southern Alberta community to engage in discussions around implementing a mandatory mask bylaw on transit and in all indoor public spaces.

Despite being on a summer break, Airdrie council members have scheduled a special meeting for Tuesday afternoon.

“We have received a number of inquiries this week about masks in public spaces," read a statement on the City of Airdrie's Facebook page.

The meeting comes after both Calgary and Edmonton passed mandatory mask bylaws last week.

Further concerns have also been raised since recent stats from the province show Airdrie’s COVID-19 numbers recently spiked from just two active cases on May 29 to 15 as of July 25.

The public in Airdrie being asked to provide feedback and thoughts on the issue by submitting letters to legislative.services@airdrie.ca

In the meantime, other southern Alberta councils have implemented mask bylaws.

On Monday, the Town of Banff made face coverings a requirement in all indoor public spaces, transit, and outdoors on Banff Avenue. Okotoks town council is considering a bylaw of its own, which passed second reading on Monday and will now go to council on Aug. 17 for a final vote. And starting on Aug. 4 in Lethbridge, it will also be mandatory to wear masks on transit.