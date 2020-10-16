CALGARY -- Calgary is now under a COVID-19 watch after an increase in the number of active cases in the city Friday.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta's chief medical officer of health, made the announcement during her daily update.

The development comes as the city has 686 active cases, or 50.9 per 100,000 residents.

"We have recently seen several outbreaks in that city linked to social gatherings. And this is yet another reminder that no region is immune from this virus. And that one case can quickly lead to many, if restrictions are not followed," said Hinshaw.

Nearly 50 active cases of COVID-19 have been reported in connection with two outbreaks in Calgary, including one at a local business.

Hinshaw also said Friday 332 new cases of coronavirus had been added to the province's totals.

"Currently, 117 people are in hospital, including 11 in intensive care. We continue to monitor these numbers closely," Hinshaw said. "The provincial lab has completed more than 14,000 tests in the last 24 hours. Our provincial positivity rate yesterday was 2.24 per cent of all tests. Currently, Alberta has more than 2,800 active cases. I am happy to report, no new deaths."

Alberta Health put the city of Edmonton under an 'enhanced' status last week and added additional restrictions for that municipality as a result. Hinshaw says she "continues to be concerned" about what is happening there.

"It takes about two weeks, between actions and outcomes. So we would anticipate seeing improvements in the next week or so, if the voluntary measures we put in place for Edmonton last week are having an impact," she said. "This weekend, I am asking everyone in the Edmonton zone to continue following these voluntary measures to the best of their ability. Follow them every day."

The Edmonton zone currently has 54 per cent of all active cases in Alberta.

Meanwhile, the province is working with the city and other partners as it monitors the development of additional cases in Calgary.

There are addtional restrictions in place as a result of the status.