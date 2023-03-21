City of Calgary seeing three times as many potholes this year

To permanently fix potholes, crews need dry pavement and warm weather, and that's been tricky this winter season, with the constant battle between freeze and thaw. To permanently fix potholes, crews need dry pavement and warm weather, and that's been tricky this winter season, with the constant battle between freeze and thaw.

Calgary Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Edmonton

Vancouver

Atlantic

Vancouver Island

Toronto

Montreal

Ottawa

Kitchener

Saskatoon

Northern Ontario

Winnipeg

Regina