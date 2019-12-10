LETHBRIDGE -- After just 16 months on the job, Lethbridge city manager Bramwell Strain tendered his resignation Tuesday morning due to personal circumstances.

Outside of relocating when his term ends, Strain didn’t divulge much else regarding his future plans.

“It’s got nothing to do with controversy or push back. In fact, in this type of job, that happens. That’s part of it. I actually think the community has been very respectful in terms of pushback,” Strain said.

He originally moved to Lethbridge from Winnipeg, and began working for the city on Aug. 15, 2018. Strain plans to remain on the job until Jan. 13, 2020. At that time, an interim acting city manager will be appointed.

Mayor Chris Spearman and members of city council were made aware of Strain’s decision, but due to the operational reviews underway and other important city business, waited to make the official announcement to not interfere with those matters.

Shocked, surprised and disappointed were the words used by Spearman when asked about his and council’s thoughts on the announcement.

Ultimately, this was a personal decision by Strain, which is why Spearman chose disappointed in particular because, in terms of the job and the work being done at the city, he felt things were moving in the right direction.

Especially with regards to one of the biggest tasks Strain oversaw during his time at the city: a comprehensive operational review.

'Enjoyed my time here'

Strain said city council has been incredibly supportive of him as a professional and in terms of confidentiality regarding his reason for leaving.

“I have enjoyed my time here and have been fortunate to have been able to lead at a municipal level. Being able to see how you can positively impact the community every day really is a special thing,” Strain said in a statement.

Looking back Strain said he’s proudest of the operational review work that’s been done and the political discourse that has stemmed from that work.

“The fact that people are attending [meetings], the fact that you guys care that this is happening today, the fact that we had protests around the Safe Consumption Site issue,” he said.

“The level of political involvement I feel has really ramped up, no matter what side of the argument you’re on. That kind of involvement, that’s democracy,” Strain added..

Even during this time of transition, city council is remaining committed to its strategic plan and the operational review process.

A search firm has been engaged in the hunt for a new city manager. A four-member committee, consisting of the mayor, and councillors Jeff Coffman, Belinda Crowson and Joe Mauro has been appointed by council to lead the search and recruitment process.