Claresholm man arrested by Calgary police on domestic violence warrants
Published Tuesday, January 14, 2020 5:10PM MST
Dallas Donald Curtis was arrested without incident in Claresholm, Alta. by Calgary police. (Supplied)
CALGARY -- Calgary police say they've arrested a man they've been looking for in connection with a domestic violence case since late last month.
Dallas Donald Curtis was recently arrested without incident at a home in Claresholm.
Authorities issued a plea for help for information to find Curtis on Dec. 20.
He has since been charged with three counts of uttering threats and one count of failing to comply with a court order.
No further information will be released.
Both the Calgary Police Service and RCMP thank the public and the media for their help in Curtis' arrest.