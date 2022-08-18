Cleanup continues 1 month after tornado near Medicine Hat

It’s been one month since a devastating storm ripped through a group of properties west of Medicine Hat, and restoration work continues throughout the hardest-hit area along Highway 523.

“Just with the cleanup alone, it’ll probably be another two to three weeks,” said Tavis Knightly, owner of TMK Roofing and Contracting.

A number of homes remain empty. Windows and doors are boarded up, and siding and shingles are still missing on multiple properties. Knightly and his crew said the devastation from the July 18 storm is unlike anything they’ve ever seen.

“Definitely nothing this bad,” he said. “This is (our) first time dealing with tornado damage.”

Knightly said they still have to get through the cleanup process before they can even begin to rebuild.

“There’s still lots to be done. We've got to rip the roof off and assess all the damage under that and go from there,” he said.

Kim Dalton, director of public works and emergency management with Cypress County, said a number of residents remain out of their homes as work continues. Dalton said the delay is to allow for crews to make sure the homes are safe to return to.

“Most places are still required to get an engineering consultant to see about the structural integrity of their homes, and so that’s still ongoing and has affected some people and some people are dealing with that additional stress,” Dalton said.

As a result, the county is continuing to offer mental-health supports for those affected by the storm. According to the county, this was the third tornado to touch down in the area in the past 130 years.

Dalton said there is no timeline as to when residents can expect to return home.

“People are looking at the estimation of 2023 for the final cleanup and others are on the tail end,” Dalton said. “It was a broad swath going through that part of our county and it’s affected everyone slightly differently.”

A total cost of damage has not been made available. Anyone in need of support is asked to visit Cypress County’s social media pages.