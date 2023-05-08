Cocaine seized in bust by Blood Tribe Police Service

Blood Tribe police seized a quantity of cocaine and arrested four people in connection with a weekend bust.

Members of the Blood Tribe police's drug task force, along with its community policing unit and the RCMP police dog services, executed a search warrant at a home in Moses Lake on May 6.

Four people were arrested at the home and a subsequent search of the property resulted in police finding 14 grams of suspected cocaine, eight grams of suspected crack cocaine and $775 in Canadian cash.

Rowdy Bailey Many Grey Horses, 28, is charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking crack cocaine and possession of property/currency obtained by crime.

The other individuals arrested at the home were released without charges.

Many Grey Horses was released on conditions to appear in Cardston provincial court next month.