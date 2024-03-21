Cochrane holding mock disaster training through weekend

More than 200 search and rescue volunteers from across Alberta will converge on Cochrane this weekend as the town stages emergency training.

RCMP, peace officers, fire officials and others will act as if a wildfire is racing toward the town, prompting widespread evacuations.

It's all in the name of preparedness.

"It gives us opportunities to practise, work through some of the glitches or smooth out some processes, but really, it is a safe place for us to come and practise," said Shawn Polley, emergency co-ordination centre director for the town.

The training started Thursday and will continue for several days, though the large-scale simulation with hundreds of volunteers in the community will take place on Saturday.

It'll include search and rescue personnel going door-to-door in select areas of Cochrane to replicate a wide-scale evacuation.

"As well, you may see some simulated medical response to incidents happening ... and you also could see us assisting police or other agencies with their activities," said Brian Carriere, president of the Search and Rescue Association of Alberta.

Officials say a wildfire simulation allows for the most inter-agency training, though they acknowledge it could be a busy year again this year due to provincial drought conditions.