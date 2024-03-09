Cochrane in top 4 Kraft Hockeyville finalists announced Saturday

The top four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville were announced today, and one of them is Cochrane.

Cochrane is facing off against Enderby, B.C., Wolseley, Saskatchewan and Elliot Lake, Ontario. The town hopes to renovate it’s 50-year-old arena, originally built entirely by volunteers. With the passage of time and a growing population, the town says the rink is well into overtime.

The winning community will get $250,000 to upgrade their hockey rink. They will also get to host an NHL pre-season game. Each runner-up will get $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment.

The partnership between Kraft, the NHL and the players' association has been going for 18 years. In that time, it has awarded over $4.8 million to 97 communities across Canada. Recent winners include West Lorne, Ontario in 2023, Sydney, Nova Scotia in 2022 and Elsipogtog First Nation in 2021.

You can vote on who will score the grand prize until March 30th by going to krafthockeyville.ca. The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada that same night.