Cochrane in top 4 Kraft Hockeyville finalists announced Saturday
The top four finalists for Kraft Hockeyville were announced today, and one of them is Cochrane.
Cochrane is facing off against Enderby, B.C., Wolseley, Saskatchewan and Elliot Lake, Ontario. The town hopes to renovate it’s 50-year-old arena, originally built entirely by volunteers. With the passage of time and a growing population, the town says the rink is well into overtime.
The winning community will get $250,000 to upgrade their hockey rink. They will also get to host an NHL pre-season game. Each runner-up will get $10,000 worth of new hockey equipment.
The partnership between Kraft, the NHL and the players' association has been going for 18 years. In that time, it has awarded over $4.8 million to 97 communities across Canada. Recent winners include West Lorne, Ontario in 2023, Sydney, Nova Scotia in 2022 and Elsipogtog First Nation in 2021.
You can vote on who will score the grand prize until March 30th by going to krafthockeyville.ca. The winner will be announced live on Hockey Night in Canada that same night.
Investigation The rise of Romana Didulo, self described 'Queen of Canada', and what she's up to now
W5 visited Richmound, Sask., to learn more about the self-described 'Queen of Canada,' who controversially moved to the rural village with her followers last year.
9 dead, 78 hospitalized after eating sea turtle meat on Zanzibar's Pemba Island
Eight children and an adult died after eating sea turtle meat on Pemba Island in the Zanzibar archipelago and 78 other people were hospitalized, authorities said Saturday.
That security camera and smart doorbell you’re using may have some major security flaws
Issues with surveillance systems like cameras and doorbells continue to make headlines, stoking security and privacy concerns, reminding people who own smart home gadgets that some devices intended to make homes safer or more convenient continue to pose some serious security risks.
Irish prime minister concedes defeat in vote over constitutional amendments about family and women
Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar conceded defeat Saturday as two constitutional amendments he supported that would have broadened the definition of family and removed language about a woman's role in the home were headed toward rejection,
She moved to Italy and bought a palazzo for a fresh start. Her ex-husband came with her
As they walked through the stunning palazzo and gazed up at its frescoed ceilings, Kelly and Jesse Galloway, originally from Australia, knew that their lives were about to change. The pair, who’ve been divorced since 2013, decided to purchase the historic property, situated in the village of Stimigliano in the central Lazio region of Italy, almost instantly.
Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say
RCMP in Nova Scotia say two suspects are in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.
B.C. coroner renews probe into teen's death as mother calls Victoria police investigation 'inadequate'
A Vancouver Island woman has successfully pushed for a renewed investigation into her daughter's death, nearly three years after it was deemed an accident.
Joe Biden makes contradictory comments on Gaza 'red line' in MSNBC interview
U.S. President Joe Biden said in an MSNBC interview on Saturday that Israel’s threatened invasion of Rafah in southern Gaza would be his “red line” for Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu but then immediately backtracked, saying there was no red line and "I’m never going to leave Israel."
RCMP seize more than 60 guns, 10,000 rounds from Sask. home
Prince Albert RCMP seized more than 60 guns and 10,000 rounds of ammunition from a home in the Veillardville area Wednesday.
'You don't get to hide': Alberta court finds California woman guilty of defamation against Canadian DJ
In an unusual case of defamation, an Alberta judge recently awarded a Quebec DJ $1.5 million in damages stemming from a social media account run by a California woman he had never met.
'I feel very safe here': Staff, users give an inside look at Edmonton's largest shelter provider
Staff at Hope Mission say there is enough shelter space in Edmonton to meet current demand but the need is growing.
Quad rider killed in Friday night crash on Highway 43
A 26-year-old man from Sturgeon Lake Cree Nation is dead after his quad crashed with a truck on Highway 43 Friday night.
Lethbridge police seek public assistance identifying August stabbing suspect
Lethbridge police are seeking public assistance in identifying a suspect in an early August assault.
Lethbridge family raising pet goat, spreading joy
When Susan Eymann and Jeff MacDonald said they were getting a new pet in February, they weren’t exactly kidding.
Lethbridge man charged after police recover $37K in stolen property
A 56-year-old Lethbridge man faces multiple charges after police recovered $37,000 worth of stolen property connected to a Wednesday break-in at a commercial compound.
'Reclaiming our space': Chinatown seniors return to mall for tai chi a year after staff kicked them out
On Saturday afternoon, Vancouver's Chinatown Plaza mall was filled with people eager to learn the cultural practice of tai chi.
-
B.C. Girl Guides 'urgently looking' for more adult volunteers as new cookie campaign begins
Thousands of Girl Guides, their families and adult volunteers fanned out across the province Saturday for the start of the organization's latest cookie campaign.
B.C. Girl Guides 'urgently looking' for more adult volunteers as new cookie campaign begins
Thousands of Girl Guides, their families and adult volunteers fanned out across the province Saturday for the start of the organization's latest cookie campaign.
Wind warnings cancel ferry sailings between Vancouver Island, Lower Mainland
BC Ferries cancelled four sailings on its busiest route Saturday morning due to high winds in the Strait of Georgia.
Sask. labour force added over 15,000 new full-time jobs last month
New data from Statistics Canada shows the Saskatchewan labour force added 15,200 new full-time jobs last month.
Saskatoon police investigating a sudden death
Saskatoon police are investigating a sudden death in the 100 block of Avenue T South, police said.
Saskatoon hosts high school wrestling provincials
Young wrestlers hit the mats in Saskatoon Saturday for the high school wrestling provincials.
Team Saskatchewan books ticket to Brier semi-final with win over Manitoba-Dunstone
Team Saskatchewan kept their Brier hopes alive Saturday afternoon when they defeated Team Manitoba-Dunstone’s rink 6-5.
'All sorts of things you can do': Regina community holds Total Harmony Wellness Expo
A two-day event presenting different spiritual well-being modalities and products is taking place in Regina this weekend
'Sustainable shopping option': New second-hand YWCA shop to focus on furniture and appliances
Regina’s Warehouse District will soon be home to a new second-hand shop, which will focus on furniture and appliances.
Police search for suspect after man stabbed at Union Station
A man in his 20s has been hospitalized following a stabbing at Union Station.
1 person in serious condition after shooting in Brampton
One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.One person has been seriously injured in a shooting in Brampton.
Here's what you need to know for Daylight Saving Time in Ontario
It's almost time to set your clocks forward one hour as Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday.
Daylight saving time: Here's when the clocks go forward in Montreal
It's that time of year once again to change your clocks. The time will spring forward by one hour this weekend as daylight saving time starts.
Have you been exposed to the measles? Consult Quebec's tracker
To help keep outbreaks in check, the province is tracking areas frequented by measles patients in recent weeks.
Two overnight stabbings in Montreal
Two men were stabbed in Montreal early Saturday morning in separate incidents.
Dangerous person alert ends in Nova Scotia with arrests, police say
RCMP in Nova Scotia say two suspects are in custody after possible shots fired in Millbrook, N.S.
Transmission line issue leads to power outage for thousands in Nova Scotia
An unexpected power outage temporarily left thousands of Nova Scotia Power customers without electricity on a sunny Saturday free of inclement weather to strain the system.
Donation drive collects 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John
A three-week donation drive has collected more than 4,300 items for those experiencing homelessness in Saint John.
Sports collectors come together at third annual PegSpo
For the third year in a row, sports enthusiasts and collectors came together for Winnipeg’s Sports Collectibles Expo.
Hall of Fame CFL head coach Dave Ritchie dead at age 85
Dave Ritchie, who was the head coach of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers from 1999-2004, died Saturday. He was 85.
Main Street building 'a complete loss' after major fire
A three-storey mixed-use building on Winnipeg's Main Street is considered to be “a complete loss” by the city after a major fire Friday evening.
Candlelight vigil for the 6 victims of Ottawa's mass stabbing takes place Saturday
A candlelight vigil for the six victims who were tragically killed in Barrhaven on Wednesday is taking place Saturday.
No injuries reported following Saturday morning shooting along Baseline Road: Ottawa police
The Ottawa Police Service says two people are facing charges following a shooting along Baseline Road Saturday morning.
Rockliffe Flying Club celebrates International Women's Day
International Women's Day celebrations continued into the weekend at the Rockcliffe Flying Club.
Police watchdog probing death of man, serious injury of bystander in OPP gunfire incident
The province's police watchdog has invoked its mandate after a 26-year-old man being pursued by police died and an uninvolved 76-year-old bystander was seriously injured in a gunfire exchange involving police in northeastern Ontario.
Most Canadians changing clocks to spring forward for daylight time
Canadians are changing their clocks tonight as much of the country prepares to spring forward for daylight time.
Chief of largest First Nations police service in Canada under investigation for misconduct
Nishnawbe Aski Police Service Chief of Police Roland Morrison is under investigation following misconduct allegations.
Annual Pow Wow returns to Georgian College
Thousands of people attended the Georgian College's annual Pow Wow on Saturday.
One confirmed dead in Barrie drowning
One man is dead after drowning in the water of Lake Simcoe in Barrie on Saturday Morning.
One person arrested in Midland apartment fire
A Midland man has been arrested in connection to a house fire on Tuesday.
Waterloo Region police now investigating body found at Toronto waste management facility
The discovery of a body, found at a Toronto waste facility on March 1, is now being investigated by police in Waterloo Region.
Buyer says controversial Travis Kelce jersey didn't pass an authenticity test
The buyer of a Kansas City Chiefs jersey, allegedly signed by Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, wanted it authenticated again. But she didn't like the answer she got.
'You give back': Canstruction event returns to Waterloo to raise funds for local food bank
A week long charity event in Waterloo is bringing out creativity and compassion.
Snow squall warning now in effect for parts of southern Ontario
A snow squall warning is now in effect for London-Middlesex, Huron-Perth and Sarnia Lambton. The regions under the warning could see anywhere from 10-15 cm of snow with reduced visibility and blowing snow on the roads.
Cowan extends point streak as Knights take on Kitchener
Easton Cowan has extended his Ontario Hockey League point streak to 32 games for the London Knights. The Mt. Brydges, Ont. native assisted on first period goals by Denver Barkey and Oliver Bonk in Saturday's matinee with Kitchener.
-
Video shows police seeing the driver text and then continue to pull away when the light turned from red to green.
Take a look inside Windsor's first-ever TogetherFest
In case you missed YQG TogetherFest on Saturday, the event will return Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
-
