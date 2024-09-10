Cold and wet in the days to come and some smoke, too

Cool, wet weather for the next few days.

Expect 8 C at 8 a.m. on Wednesday.

In the afternoon, just a high of 16 C with a cold wind out of the north and some isolated showers.

It will also likely get a little smoky for parts of Wednesday.

The more intense rain kicks in for Wednesday night and Thursday, with even cooler temperatures.

We will bounce back to 20 C for the weekend.